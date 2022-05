ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 6-year-old was killed late Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County, according to deputies. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said the child died after shots were fired into a home on McClain Street. It happened about 11:35 p.m. “I can think of no more clear example of a […]

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO