Friday Sports Preview

(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a one-car accident on Jarvis Road at Z Highway on Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jade Hicks was driving eastbound in a 1999 Toyota Camry, the vehicle had a mechanical defect and she was unable to stop and traveled off the roadway. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 10:40 Saturday night.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO