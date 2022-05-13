ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Photos: The sights from the premiere of Husker football documentary, 'Day by Day'

By JAIDEN TRIPI Lincoln Journal Star
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary coach Tom Osborne and several former...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Kearney Hub

Chuck Love officially out from NU women's basketball program

The Nebraska Athletic Department has officially separated from women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love, more than 12 weeks after he was suspended with pay. Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Ignore your limits: Kearney High grad happily lives life against the grain

KEARNEY — Romello Henry likes to explore different areas of creativity. “I have a punk jacket with special stitching and patches,” said the 18-year-old Kearney High School grad. “I got a shirt a couple months ago that says, ‘I’d rather be quilting.’ I sewed it on the back of my jacket. That’s something really fun that I like to do.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Millard West wins pitching dual, sends Kearney to the losers bracket

Top-ranked Millard West relied on strong pitching Friday to capture a first-round victory at the Class A state baseball tournament. Starter Jaxson Cahoy struck out 10 and closer Mason Koch got the save in a 3-0 win over Kearney at Werner Park. The Wildcats moved to 27-5 while advancing to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Hot bats, Olson's arm lead Husker baseball past Illinois to set up 'all hands on deck' rubber match

The Nebraska baseball team kept its postseason hopes alive with an 11-2 win over Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. After Illinois pitchers in one stretch retired 15 straight Nebraska batters on Friday, the Huskers scored in five straight frames Saturday, starting with Max Anderson's two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the third inning.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Kearney Hub

Grateful for life’s many great blessings

It was an unexpected Mother’s Day gift that started with a knock on the door. As I opened it, a young man from Diva’s Kearney Floral offered me a blue Mason jar of yellow mums and irises and pink snapdragons. I accepted the flowers, closed the door and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney grad learned getting out of comfort zone brings great reward

KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Despite being closed, online exhibits offered on MONA website

KEARNEY — During the Museum’s closure for a restoration, renovation and expansion project, MONA is offering online curated exhibitions. Guests are invited to visit the MONA website mona.unk.edu to enter a simulated gallery displaying artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. Viewers can learn more about the art and artists in the text that accompanies the artwork.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Raise a glass to the memory of Willow Springs Distillery in Omaha

A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family. But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town. “Willow Springs whiskey was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

From Kearney Catholic to the Marines, grad wants to be a linguist

KEARNEY — A love of learning about other languages and other cultures helped Gillian Hendricksen make a decision about her future. “I’m taking Spanish in high school,” she said. “I can’t say that I’m fluent in Spanish, buy I’ve always loved learning about other languages and cultures. I read about some of the jobs in the military and linguistics is an option. I thought that would be a really great idea.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High grads excited to attend Harvard University

KEARNEY — Isabella Cao and Shameel Aubeelauck both had their doubts whether they would be accepted into Harvard University. The Kearney High School seniors are valedictorians in their graduating class, and they had set their sights on the Ivy League school early in their lives. “I think Harvard was...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Lexington pummeled by severe winds, thunderstorm on Thursday

LEXINGTON — Damage was caused throughout Lexington after a line of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area during the afternoon of Thursday, May 12. Around 1 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms approached Lexington with winds in excess of 50 mph hit the community. Large trees were completely uprooted,...
LEXINGTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Elm Creek breaking ground on new elementary school

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek Public Schools was scheduled to break ground today for a new elementary school. The current elementary building turns 100 this year. Superintendent Bret Schroder said, “It’s been a great building. It has done its job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more. I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”
ELM CREEK, NE

