Arlington, TX

Cowboys announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

By Todd Brock
 3 days ago
Dates on the calendar weren’t the only numbers to be officially unveiled by the Cowboys on Thursday. The team has also revealed jersey numbers for the 2022 draft class.

As announced shortly after his pick was made official, first-round selection Tyler Smith will wear No. 73, the number famously worn by legendary offensive lineman Larry Allen during the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

Second-rounder De Williams will wear No. 54, a number steeped in Cowboys defensive history. Chuck Howley and Randy White, both Super Bowl MVPs, wore that number for Dallas. More recently, linebacker Jaylon Smith wore 54 before switching to his collegiate No. 9.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert will sport No. 18, a number worn by Randall Cobb during his one season (in 2019) as a Cowboy.

Tight end Jake Ferguson has been given No. 48, the number most closely associated with dynasty fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston.

Tackle Matt Waletzko will wear No. 71, a number barely even cold after the offseason departure of La’el Collins.

Cornerback DaRon Bland will be in the No. 30 jersey most recently belonging to fellow cornerback Anthony Brown. Brown had previously announced a switch to No. 3 for the upcoming year.

Linebacker Damone Clark will sport No. 53, a number that’s been worn on both sides of the ball in Dallas. Center Mark Stepnoski wore No. 53 during Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII, but linebacker Bob Breunig took it to three Pro Bowls and Super Bowl XII years prior.

Nose tackle John Ridgeway will wear No. 95, a number previously worn by such defensive notables as Chad Hennings and David Irving. Brent Urban wore it last season before being placed on injured reserve in late October; Urban is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Linebacker Devin Harper has been assigned No 50, a number most current Cowboys fans are used to once seeing on Sean Lee.

The large class of undrafted free agents has also been assigned numbers. Many are duplicates of current Cowboys veterans for the time being.

These numbers may change later as other digits open up due to roster cuts, but they’re the ones that will take the field on Friday when Cowboys rookie minicamp opens.

