North Port, FL

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

By Rick Adams, Jordan Gartner
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday. North Port Police Department spokesperson...

