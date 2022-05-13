ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

December sunshine running below normal

After a sunny start, and the recent cloudy period, December 2022 is now actually below normal for percent of possible sunshine in Chicago. After the first 4 days this month, Chicago’s veteran weather observer, Frank Wachowski had measured 84% of possible sunshine, including 98% on the 1st and 100% on the 3rd and 4th, but conditions then took a turn toward predominant cloudiness, including the last three days and 5 days out of the past six with 0% sunshine. As of December 11th, we now stand at 36% of possible sunlight – normal for December is 40%.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old boy shot near Golden Gate neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times near the City’s Golden Gate neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, ‘flank,’ and arm while walking near the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 fatally shot, 1 critical in quadruple shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three victims who died in a quadruple shooting while they were standing on the street early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Ricky Vera, a 50-year-old man, Mario Pozuelos, a 26-year-old man, and Mercedes Tavares, a 24-year-old woman, were identified as the three deceased victims, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A driver was injured after the car they were driving was hit by a Metra train Thursday evening in Arlington Heights, according to police. The Arlington Heights Police Department said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. The driver of the car was taken to […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Christmas trees and the fire risk they pose: a demonstration by the Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) held its annual event to demonstrate the danger of under-watered Christmas trees when near space heaters. CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt along with representatives from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office and Home Depot took part in the demonstration and discussed best practices to avoid what could become a deadly event. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

Dates: December 9th -17th, Extended Hours and Extra Appointments Added!. Location: PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue. PAWS Chicago will be hosting its Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon starting Friday, December 9th through Saturday, December 17th. This week-long event hopes to match 200 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy