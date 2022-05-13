Read full article on original website
December sunshine running below normal
After a sunny start, and the recent cloudy period, December 2022 is now actually below normal for percent of possible sunshine in Chicago. After the first 4 days this month, Chicago’s veteran weather observer, Frank Wachowski had measured 84% of possible sunshine, including 98% on the 1st and 100% on the 3rd and 4th, but conditions then took a turn toward predominant cloudiness, including the last three days and 5 days out of the past six with 0% sunshine. As of December 11th, we now stand at 36% of possible sunlight – normal for December is 40%.
Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain? WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term […]
Wintry weather inches closer as snow, cold settle over the Upper Midwest
Dampening weather system forecast to spread snow across areas NW-N of the city. Heaviest snowfall is expected to be ongoing during the morning commute producing reduced visibility and slushy accumulations on roadways. Snow will taper to flurries or patchy drizzle by early afternoon. 2. It’s been mild in Chicago, but...
Wintry mix could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of Chicago area Friday
CHICAGO — A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across some parts of the area Friday, and expected to create a messy morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for McHenry and Lake County until 1 p.m. A period of heavy wet snow is expected...
Christmas Climatology—What it tells us about a white Christmas in Chicago
Long-term averages suggest Chicago should have a white Christmas every 2-3 years. It’s now been 4 years since the last occurrence (2017). Based on long-term statistics, we’re overdue in ‘22. A look at our chances of having an inch or more of snow on the ground this...
14-year-old boy shot near Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times near the City’s Golden Gate neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, ‘flank,’ and arm while walking near the […]
3 fatally shot, 1 critical in quadruple shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three victims who died in a quadruple shooting while they were standing on the street early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Ricky Vera, a 50-year-old man, Mario Pozuelos, a 26-year-old man, and Mercedes Tavares, a 24-year-old woman, were identified as the three deceased victims, […]
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical
CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A driver was injured after the car they were driving was hit by a Metra train Thursday evening in Arlington Heights, according to police. The Arlington Heights Police Department said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. The driver of the car was taken to […]
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
‘Don’t quit’: 90-year-old woman graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. — A 90-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother became a college graduate on Sunday. Walking across the stage to receive her college degree from Northern Illinois University, was a moment nearly 70 years in the making for Joyce DeFauw. She is one of the oldest Huskies to ever graduate from the university. “There’s so […]
Suburban auto shop lends helping hand to Venezuelan migrant bussed to Chicago
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A hard-working Venezuelan immigrant, afraid he’d lose his job when his car broke down, is breathing a sigh of relief after the good deed of an auto repair shop in Elk Grove Village, founded by a Polish refugee. Adam Kaminski says he still...
Christmas trees and the fire risk they pose: a demonstration by the Chicago Fire Department
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) held its annual event to demonstrate the danger of under-watered Christmas trees when near space heaters. CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt along with representatives from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office and Home Depot took part in the demonstration and discussed best practices to avoid what could become a deadly event. The […]
‘A Christmas Story’ star talks about new film, work to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
CHICAGO — There’s no forgetting that iconic hat in the original ‘A Christmas Story.’ And now, the man who wore it has reprised the role in the new film, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas.’ Zack Ward joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the film and his work to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. It’s a […]
Woman dead after car crashes into dumpster and catches fire on NW side
CHICAGO — A woman is dead after she was shot while driving and drove into a dumpster where her car caught on fire in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the woman was driving near the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired at her […]
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
Dates: December 9th -17th, Extended Hours and Extra Appointments Added!. Location: PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue. PAWS Chicago will be hosting its Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon starting Friday, December 9th through Saturday, December 17th. This week-long event hopes to match 200 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
Operation Santa makes sure families of fallen officers aren’t forgotten
CHICAGO — It can be a tough time of year for those who’ve lost loved ones. This year, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation brought back an annual tradition to honor more than a dozen officers. They delivered holiday cheer on Sunday for those who’ve served. For more than 15 years, Operation Santa’s worked to bring […]
South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
