EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly flat, China's yuan falls

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 129.050 128.32 -0.57 Sing dlr 1.396 1.3967 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.811 29.823 +0.04 Korean won 1,289.000 1,288.6 -0.03 Baht 34.705 34.725 +0.06 Peso 52.440 52.38 -0.11 Rupiah 14,605.000 14,595 -0.07 Rupee 0.00 77.415 0.00 Ringgit 4.396 4.392 -0.09 Yuan 6.806 6.7872 -0.28 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 129.050 115.08 -10.83 Sing dlr 1.396 1.3490 -3.39 Taiwan dlr 29.811 27.676 -7.16 Korean won 1,289.000 1,188.60 -7.79 Baht 34.705 33.39 -3.79 Peso 52.440 50.99 -2.77 Rupiah 14,605.000 14,250 -2.43 Rupee 77.415 74.33 -3.99 Ringgit 4.396 4.1640 -5.28 Yuan 6.806 6.3550 -6.63 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

Reuters

Japan's Nikkei extends gains, though China's slowdown fears weigh

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average gained for a second day on Monday, taking cues from previous session’s tech-driven rally on Wall Street, although gains were curbed as China’s economic data fuelled slowdown worries. The Nikkei ended 0.45% higher at 26,547.05. The benchmark jumped...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares follow broader Asia higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC up

BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Monday as broader Asia tried to hold onto small gains after weak data from China showed that strict lockdowns hit the world’s second-largest economy. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.54% at 15,868, as of 0353 GMT, while...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars toppled by China data shock

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered a fresh setback on Monday when stunningly weak economic data out of China stoked fears of a global recession, undermining risk assets and commodities. Chinese retail sales sank 11.1% in April from a year earlier, far beyond forecasts...
RETAIL
Reuters

China stocks fall as dire economic activity data dents sentiment

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday after data showed that the country’s economic activity cooled sharply in April due to COVID-19 lockdowns, with investors looking past Shanghai’s June reopening plan and a mortgage rate-cut for first-time homebuyers. The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 3,956.01...
RETAIL
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end lower on China's grim economic data

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as China’s grim economic data fuelled economic slowdown fears. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield jumped. ** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 7.66 points, or 0.29%, at 2,596.58,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Dalian iron ore rebounds on supply woes, easing of China COVID curbs

May 16 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures rose on Monday, supported by supply concerns and shrinking portside inventories of the steelmaking ingredient, while the easing of some COVID-19 curbs in the world's top steel producer also lifted trader sentiment. The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks cling to gains even as shocking China data casts gloom

* Markets in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia closed * Weaker-than-expected China data fuels growth concerns * Philippine stocks set for best session in two months By Harish Sridharan May 16 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines and India kick-started the week on a firmer footing despite shockingly weak data from China that has stoked concerns about the implications for the health of the global economy. Markets in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays. The benchmark stock index in the Philippines jumped 2.4%, poised for its best session in two months. That follows five straight sessions of losses that made for a 5.6% decline on the week. Although data last Thursday showed the Philippine economy grew at a better-than-expected 8.3% in the first quarter, the increased likelihood of a rate hike to tackle inflation had hurt sentiment. Shares in India climbed 0.9% after six consecutive sessions of losses. Economic activity in China cooled sharply in April as extensive lockdowns took a heavy toll, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter. China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the drop forecast, while industrial output fell 2.9% with both metrics well below analyst expectations. Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in dozens of cities across the country in March and April, but Shanghai has now set out plans for the return of more normal life from June 1. "The April data slate combined with other softer data over the month paint a picture of a stalling economy and one in need of more aggressive stimulus and a rapid easing of COVID restrictions," Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said in a note. "As such, China's weaker growth trajectory will add to pressure on its markets, and fuel a further worsening in global economic prospects, weighing on risk assets," he added. Currencies in Asia were largely subdued against broad dollar strength, with market participants awaiting key U.S. retail and production data due on Tuesday, as well as speeches from several U.S. Federal Reserve officials in the week ahead. The Chinese yuan was flat, just off a 20-month low against the dollar, while the Philippine peso was down 0.2%. The Singaporean dollar weakened 0.2%. HIGHLIGHTS ** In the Philippines, top index gainers were AC Energy Corp and Ayala Corp ** China's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month, matching market expectations ** South Korea's finance minister and central bank chief agreed on Monday to boost policy coordination in fighting inflation and financial markets instability Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0443 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.17 -10.77 0.65 -7.62 China -0.04 -6.45 -0.51 -15.70 India - -4.03 1.05 -8.11 Indonesia - -2.46 - 0.25 Malaysia - -5.28 - -1.47 Philippines -0.15 -2.78 2.38 -8.31 S.Korea -0.02 -7.44 -0.26 -12.77 Singapore -0.25 -3.37 - 2.16 Taiwan -0.03 -7.13 0.35 -12.79 Thailand - -3.94 - -4.42 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
WORLD
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar perched at 2-decade high on weak China data

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated gains near a two-decade peak on Monday as poor Chinese economic data hurt cyclical currencies including the British pound and the Australian dollar lower. While expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve have been instrumental in fuelling a dollar rally that has...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

