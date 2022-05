The Padres, in need of more consistent offensive pop in the lineup, have signed Robinson Cano to a Major League contract. Cano is certainly a household name. He’s put up arguably the best offensive numbers of any 2nd baseman in the history of Major League Baseball. Over 17 seasons he’s won five Silver Slugger awards while hitting .302 and only Jeff Kent has more homers at the position. The eight-time All-Star also won a Home Run Derby.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO