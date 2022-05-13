Area farmers work through severe drought

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and humid weather pattern will continue this week with no signs of change until late in the week into next weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s in the mornings and top out near 90 each afternoon. Heat indices will reach the low to mid 90s each day this week. Rain looks unlikely unless some rouge upper-level disturbances move across our area. Rain chances will increase by Saturday as high pressure weakens and allows a cold front to move through.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern we have been in all week will continue into the weekend. But the one change to the forecast is the chance of rain, I am including a 20% chance of rain for Saturday. The reason for this is an upper level low over the southeastern United States is drifting closer to SWLA and this could bring some showers close to our area. I still think the greatest chance of rain will remain just east of SWLA. But if you have outdoor plans I would encourage you to keep an eye on the sky and use our First Alert Weather app to check the radar anytime. Dry weather returns as high pressure moves back over our area by early next week.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well the good news is that rain hasn’t been an issue for Southwest Louisiana to start the weekend and has meant good weather for all of the events going on this weekend. Models have definitely jumped on a drier solution for the next few days with only a slim chance of a passing shower or storm through the start of next week. Summer like temperatures will continue to stick around over the next ten days as we see no real relief for our drought conditions.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the historic rain and flash flooding in the lake area. Part one of the “Let’s talk drainage” webinar was hosted this week. Multiple flood survivor, Michael Johnson, watched the nearly hour and a half presentation and...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 48% of cases and 50% of deaths from April 28 to May 4. Vaccination...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our week has been filled with plenty of sunshine and hot afternoons as most of us have reached the lower 90′s during the day before slowly cooling through the overnight. As we near the weekend some slight changes are in the forecast as isolated storm chances make a return to the forecast, but the positive takeaway is that models have trended slightly drier over the last 24 hours. The weekend does shape up to be mostly dry, but it will be a hot one as temperatures feel more summer like at times.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two bands took the stage in front of Historic City Hall Saturday, kicking off the This is Home Festival in Lake Charles. Red Dirt Revue led the Dunham-Price Group Main Stage at noon, while Chris Miller & Bayou Roots took the Hometown Stage. Visitors can...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Earlier this week, the Carlyss Fire Department worked a brush fire near Choupique Rd. They were able to contain the fire with Sulphur Fire Department on standby, but with the heat and windy conditions we’ve seen lately – that could have easily not been the case.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese University held it’s spring graduation ceremonies today at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. It didn’t take long for a viewer of 7News to contact about congestion and frustration. Officials said only one side was open at the coliseum due to damage...
After softball teams from across the state rolled into town and swung for the fences, it’s time for baseball teams to get in on the action as well. Baseball teams from across the state are at McMurray Park in Sulphur this week for the state tournament. “I think the...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three violent teen criminals and the guard who helped them escape from a Northwest Louisiana juvenile detention center were captured early Sunday (May 15) at a Texas motel, authorities said. The fugitives managed to get 256 miles away before being recaptured shortly after midnight at motel...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillips 66 has responded to a report saying its Westlake plant released more more than acceptable set levels of benzene emissions in 2021. The plant blamed the excess emissions on damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta, but said repairs have been made and emissions have returned to amounts below the action level.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2022. Mamie Marie Sonnier, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges). Colston Jacques Blanchard, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday. Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap. One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer...
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets have been so close to a state championship. Despite the Hornets making their third title game appearance since 2017, Grand Lake is still in search of its first-ever title. No. 3 Oak Grove edged the top-seeded Hornets, 2-1 in the eighth inning of the Class 1A Championship Friday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana woman is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of her mother over a decade ago. Kathryn Simpson says her mother Kimberly Womack died on August 1, 2008, at her...
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Maria Peters Clark lost her 25-year-old son Nicholas to a car accident in September 2020. In an emotional meeting Saturday (May 14) at a Metairie restaurant, she finally got to meet the New Iberia boy in whose chest her late son’s heart continues to beat.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Surveillance video shows wind was not the culprit that brought down a utility pole in a fatal accident at Church and Hodges streets on April 14, according to an initial report from the Lake Charles Police Department. The driver of the vehicle collided with a...
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A lot of people take a semester off during college, even a year or longer. But a Nebraska woman needed more time than that. A lot more. It was about 60 years ago when University of Nebraska - Omaha student Madeline Adams had to pause her education to care for her family.
