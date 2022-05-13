ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline teachers’ union votes for possible strike Monday

By Rosemary Ford
The union and its supporters will hold a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brookline Town Hall.

Members of the Brookline Educators Union voted Thursday evening to authorize a strike for Monday, May 16, should the Brookline School Committee and the BEU bargaining team fail to reach an agreement this weekend, according to a statement from the union.

The school committee said in a statement it learned about the possible strike on Thursday evening.

“We are hopeful that we will reach an agreement before then (Monday),” according to the statement. “We will keep the community updated as more information becomes available. The Superintendent and School Committee are preparing contingency plans should the BEU strike.”

In its statement, the union noted that Brookline educators have been working for nearly three years without a contract “that addresses fair and reasonable compensation as well as working conditions that meet the realities of a modern, comprehensive education.”

“We have been patient. We have been bargaining in good faith,” according to the union’s statement. “The Brookline Educators Union has never walked away from the bargaining table, contrary to what the school committee claims.”

According to a May 9 statement from the Brookline School Committee, it made a proposal during a mediation session for a 6 percent across-the-board salary increase over the period for Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2023, followed by an 8 percent increase from Sept. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2026.

The committee said these raises are in addition to contractual “steps,” which provide automatic annual pay increases for most teachers.

The committee did not ask for any other changes to the contracts, according to the statement.

“The BEU said that this offer was ‘not acceptable,’ did not make a counteroffer, and walked out of mediation,” according to the school committee statement.

The union said it’s fed up with the school committee’s approach to bargaining.

“Or rather its active avoidance of serious bargaining,” the union said in a statement.

The union said it’s adamant that agreements about the time that educators have to prepare for students and collaborate with colleagues, as well as the ability for the district to attract and retain educators of color, are “not only legal subjects of bargaining but also of immense importance to the quality of education provided to the students in Brookline.”

“The fact that the school committee deems these concerns unworthy of discussion demonstrates a disheartening disregard for educators,” the union said in the statement.

The union said assertions by the school committee and others about lower student enrollment are distractions.

“The inexcusable delays in settling contracts and the complete unwillingness to even talk about issues that have such an impact on students and the quality of education that we provide them have brought us to a point where Brookline educators must take bold action,” the union said in the statement.

In its statement Thursday, the school committee said it met for several hours in executive session to discuss the BEU’s counteroffer, received on Tuesday, May 10.

“We are preparing a written counterproposal, which we will send to the BEU prior to the first of our two previously scheduled mediation sessions on the evenings of Saturday, May 14, and Monday, May 16,” according to the statement.

Boston

Brookline schools to close Monday after contract negotiations break down

The Brookline Educators Union and the town's school committee negotiated until almost 4 a.m. Brookline Public Schools will be closed Monday, with educators planning to go on strike after contract negotiations broke down Sunday. The closure is the latest development in ongoing talks between the Brookline School Committee and the Brookline Educators Union (BEU).
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

Malden Public Schools Announces 63 Layoffs

Malden Public Schools issued a clarifying statement early Sunday morning in regards to recent staff cuts. The statement released by Malden Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Noriega-Murphy said a total of 63 non-renewal letters went out in accordance with contractual obligations and Massachusetts General Laws. Of the 63 jobs cut, 36...
MALDEN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker commits $60 Million to schools for summer learning, recreational programs

The Baker-Polito Administration today announced nearly $60 million in state and federal funding available to school districts and community organizations to offer summer learning and recreational programs designed to help students grow academically and socially. Students at every grade level will have opportunities to take part in a mix of academic and enrichment programs offered at schools, after-school and early education programs and recreation sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Khumalo appears unlikely to be offered position in Watertown

At its meeting Thursday night, the Watertown City Council again interviewed the three finalists for the city manager position, including Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo. At the conclusion of the meeting, during a general discussion, six of the nine council members expressed a preference for George Proakis, who is Somerville’s executive director of Somerville’s Office of Strategic Planning & Community Development. The other three councilors did not indicate their choice.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston

Mass. schools report more than 60% increase in COVID cases

The surge comes as some districts reinstate mask mandates. COVID numbers throughout the state, particularly in schools, continue to surge. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released data on Thursday that showed an increased case count of 62.6 percent compared to the previous week. This number includes positive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Tufts Medical Center walkout highlights support for abortion rights

The rally Friday comes in the wake of national demonstrations condemning the Supreme Court’s leaked draft supporting the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Dozens of workers and students at Tufts Medical Center walked out on Friday in support of abortion rights, which, according to a recently leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion, are under threat.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Schools recommend students wear masks as COVID cases rise in Massachusetts

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A growing number of Massachusetts school districts are suggesting, but not mandating that students put masks on, since COVID-19 numbers are climbing. “It’s definitely a little confusing at times,” said Emily Shang, a student at Brookline High School. Brookline is joined by several districts, including Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, and Holliston, that have recently sent notices home to families suggesting they re-mask. “It’s a captive audience,” said Brookline Health Director Sigalle Reiss, explaining why public officials focus on schools when COVID cases rise. “It’s a large group of people in one building for a long period of time that, if...
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

With baby formula shortage, Massachusetts parents hoping local and federal government can provide aid

WOBURN (CBS) — The baby formula shortage is quickly becoming one of the most urgent topics in Washington. On Friday, Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren signed a letter to the President of the Infant Nutrition Council of America, calling on infant formula makers to do what they can to make more formula, distribute it, and make sure this doesn’t happen. The federal government has also launched a new website aimed at helping parents. The website, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki,  includes “contacts with companies, food banks, healthcare providers.” White House officials also said they’re working with retailers and manufacturers...
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Northampton schools reinstate mask mandate

"Keeping our school community safe and our schools open and functioning are my most important duties at this time.”. School officials in Northampton are reinstating a mask mandate throughout the district, following a recent surge in COVID cases. In a letter to the school community, Northampton Public Schools Superintendent John...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WBEC AM

Is This Weird Massachusetts Transportation Law for Real or Pure Myth?

Massachusetts is known for many strange laws. Over the years we have heard about many Massachusetts laws that are pure head-scratchers and are just hard to believe they ever came into existence. The Massachusetts goatee law for example seems like it could be something somebody just made up. You can read more about that law by going here. How about the sleep/snoring law? Is that really a thing?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

State agrees to pay $56M to settle Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID lawsuit

During a massive outbreak in 2020, more than 80 veterans died. Two years ago, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was the site of one of the country’s deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19. Now, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has agreed to pay $56 million to the families of veterans who contracted the virus at the facility in spring and early summer 2020.
HOLYOKE, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
