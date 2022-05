Repeatedly in pre-match interviews with OSU Head Coach Ty Tucker he stressed how important the doubles point is en route to victory. His Buckeyes got that doubles point Saturday against Southern Cal en route to a win and a berth in the quarterfinals against Michigan Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.The No. 13 USC men's tennis team cranked up the pressure on No. 4 Ohio State in a battle for a ticket to the NCAA Quarterfinals, but the host Buckeyes were able to capture a couple three-set comebacks in singles to claim a 4-2 win over the Trojans today in Columbus.Upended in doubles for the first time in eight matches, USC was on task to fight back in singles. The Trojans claimed first sets on four courts, and got victories from Lodewijk Weststrate and Bradley Frye, but the Buckeyes got the key wins to get the Round of 16 victory in today's Super Regional. Number one singles player Cannon Kingsley rallied in one of those matches to win in three sets and inspire the Buckeyes.USC wraps the season with a 23-6 overall record after having made its 15th consecutive trip to at least the NCAA Round of 16. Ohio State is 27-3 on the season.

