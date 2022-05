Aircraft—November…7…3…2…8…Golf…departing runway 2…1…to the north. Unicom—No other reported traffic…Have a safe trip…. Learning to fly an airplane is not hard to do, it just requires a desire to learn and special training. Managing airspeed and controlling the airplane is what it’s all about. All airplanes have specific characteristics pertaining to the type of plane it is, all airplanes fly a little differently, but the basic principle is this: an aircraft will remain stable and fly at a fast enough speed or an aircraft will become unstable and fall out of the sky without enough speed. The pilot’s responsibility is to know those speeds and recognize warning signs and be ready to react to maintain control of the aircraft.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO