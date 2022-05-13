Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Smith, Wood, southwestern Upshur and northwestern Gregg Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Winnsboro to near Quitman to near Mineola to near Grand Saline to near Canton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Winnsboro, Lindale, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Golden, Rosewood, Hoard, Liberty City and West Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
