NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While you look for ways to save money at the pump, experts said shopping around for the cheapest price may soon case issues. AAA said when drivers stop to gas, many said they just fill up their tank. Now, with the price of as inching closer to $5 per gallon for some grades, some are switching to fill up with about half a tank or less. Experts said that could soon cause problems.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO