Ladybug the pug homeward bound weeks after dognapping on streets of Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — In response to the disorderly party incidents in the west University area on April 23 and again on May 7, Eugene Police staffed a heavy patrol presence over the weekend with emphasis on the west University area. The patrols enforced all levels of infractions, moving beyond...
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding two children who were last seen in Hillsboro on Friday. Eric and Unique Empleo, ages 11 and 13, were last seen on May 13 near 5300 SE Hidden Circle Drive. According to police, they may have been spotted Saturday afternoon...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On May 13, 2022, at approximately 4:05 PM, Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Klamath County Fire District #1 responded to the intersection of North 3rd Street and McKinley Street on a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. Upon arrival, a KFPD officer found a 10-year-old...
EUGENE, Ore.- A total of 64 people were cited, and one person was arrested in the west University area on Saturday, May 14th. These patrols come after the disorderly parties also in the area on April 23rd and again on May 7th. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the...
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after running from police officers in Tigard early Saturday morning. The Tigard Police Department said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to reports of two men tampering with cars in the 14800 block of Southwest 74th Avenue. An officer who was nearby...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued after slipping down an embankment in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. PF&R said at about 3 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people that slipped down an embankment. They determined the call required a low-angle rope rescue. This means they need to use ropes due to slippery and steep terrain, but most of their weight is supported by the ground.
SWEET HOME, Ore.-- Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a crash on Highway 20 near Liberty Road Saturday afternoon. Oregon State Police troopers have identified the two people killed as 79-year-old Carl Curtis and 73-year-old Yvonne Levy, both from Huntington Beach, CA. Officials said an...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...
Josephine County, Ore. — In a span of about three hours Saturday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire and AMR were dispatched to five crashes that spanned from Merlin, to Wilderville, to New Hope. Each crash varied from non-injury to serious injury, including a rollover in the 1400 block of Jaynes...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Investigators have confirmed that there were human remains found inside of a car belonging to former Cornelius mayor Ralph Brown after it was pulled from the Willamette River on Friday. Brown disappeared almost a year ago to the day. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) tweeted...
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man who did not return home after taking his cat for a grooming appointment Thursday. According to EPD, Brian John Harrington, 81, left his home in the Norkenzie area and had not been heard from since that time.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon that shut down Powell Boulevard. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a report of a crash at Southeast Powell and Southeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.
MADRAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A long-term investigation led to the arrest of a Prineville woman for importing and distributing drugs from the Portland area, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team. Police said drug agents identified the woman as a fentanyl and methamphetamine importer and distributor to Crook County...
A pedestrian died after being struck by a train around noon Sunday near the railroad crossing at North Ivy Street in downtown Canby, emergency officials have confirmed. The Current has confirmed the victim was a 23-year-old male who lived in Canby. His name has not yet been released. Emergency medical...
TUMALO, OR -- A Redmond man was killed in a Wednesday night crash, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Deschutes County deputies say 30-year-old Quinn Chastain was northbound at a high rate of speed when the car pulled out of a driveway near 94th Street.
