Ladybug the pug homeward bound weeks after dognapping on streets of Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued after slipping down an embankment in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. PF&R said at about 3 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people that slipped down an embankment. They determined the call required a low-angle rope rescue. This means they need to use ropes due to slippery and steep terrain, but most of their weight is supported by the ground.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO