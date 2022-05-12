ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Art, live music and more: Looking ahead on the Ocala/Marion County entertainment calendar

By Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago

Summer Spotlight Exhibition

“Town and Country” is the theme for the Visual Artists’ Society Summer Spotlight, showcasing the work of local and regional artists in a variety of mediums. The exhibit will be on display at the College of Central Florida Webber Gallery , 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, from May 16-July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening reception and awards ceremony is May 24 from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 352-854-2322, ext. 1552 or visit www.cf.edu.

Classic Albums Live

The final show of Classic Albums Live season at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, features music from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ "Damn the Torpedoes" on May 20 at 7:30 p.m. Guests can experience the album note for note, performed by the professional musicians of Classic Albums Live. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $20. For more information, visit www.reillyartscenter.com or call 352-351-1606.

Orange Blossom Opry

Friday Night Live at the Opry, 16439 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale, features former Sawyer Brown and Confederate Railroad member Bobby Randall on May 20 at 7 p.m. for an evening of rollicking country music with the Orange Blossom Opry Band. Tickets from $16-$25. For more details, visit www.obopry.com for venue information and purchase.

Dance Divine School of Ballet 40th Anniversary

A special presentation of “Zechariah: The Lord Remember” will be presented at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, on May 21 at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is free to the public; seating available on a first come/first served basis. For more details, visit www.reilllyartscenter.com or email sydney.norman96@gmail.com.

Opera Tampa

The resident Opera company at Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts visits Ocala and once again performs at Circle Square Cultural Center, 8395 SW 80th St., on May 22 at 1 p.m. with a selection of arias and popular Broadway tunes. Free tickets are not available online and must be picked up at the CSCC box office during business hours; limit two per household. For more information about Opera Tampa, visit StrazCenter.org/OperaTampa/About-Opera-Tampa

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

The former drum chair for Bruce Springsteen and the E street Band and bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s late-night show takes the stage of the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, at 7:30 p.m. May 26. Guests will choose from a video menu of over 200 songs from the Beatles to the Stones to the big Boss. Tickets from $20; VIP private meet and greet tickets are sold separately at $11, with post-show autographs and photo opportunity. For tickets and additional details, visit www.reillyartscenter.com or call 352-351-1606.

