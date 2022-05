Westport firefighters were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident on I 95 SB between exits 17 and 16. The initial dispatch was for Engine 4, Engine 2, Rescue 3, and the Shift Commander. Westport fire dispatch advised responding units that Norwalk FD was operating at structure fire and Westport would be handling the I 95 response. Westport Engine 5 was added to the incident for assistance.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO