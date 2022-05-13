ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Valedictorian With Nonverbal Autism Delivers College Commencement Address

By Andre Ellington
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxBcW_0fcUjThy00

A college valedictorian at Rollins College in Orlando, Florida, with nonverbal autism delivered an inspiring commencement speech to her graduating class with the help of text-to-speech software on Monday.

Valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, a 24-year-old liberal arts graduate, urged her classmates to use their voice during their graduation ceremony.

“God gave you a voice. Use it,” she said.

“And no, the irony of a non-speaking autistic encouraging you to use your voice is not lost on me,” Bonker continued. “Because if you can see the worth in me, then you can see the worth in everyone you meet.”

Bonker addressed the many hardships she endured while being autistic, including a comment made by the principal at her high school before she graduated at the top of her class at Rollins College.

“A story on the front page of our local newspaper reported how the principal at my high school told a staff member, ‘The retard can’t be valedictorian,’” she said. “Yet today, here I stand. Each day I choose to celebrate the small victories, and today I am celebrating a big victory with all of you.”

According to autismspeaks.org , an estimated 40% of people with autism are non-speaking — 31 million worldwide. Only a small fraction of non-speakers have been taught how to communicate.

When Bonker was born, she could verbally communicate until she was 15 months old. As she described to Stephanie Rizzo, assistant director of editorial content in the marketing office of Rollins, “my words were inexplicably taken from me.”

“My parents took me to Yale Medical School, where I was diagnosed with autism,” she said. “Despite what the doctors said, my parents never gave up on me. They recognized that I was a thinking person trapped in a silent cage.”

During her undergraduate studies, Bonker started a nonprofit, Communication 4 All, which aims to build awareness and take action to help non-speakers with autism access education and communication help, according to her website .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeSantis announces $125M in funding for nursing education while visiting Seminole State

SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Seminole State College on Monday to announce $125 million in funding for nursing education in the state. DeSantis said that $100 million will go toward funding higher education and workforce education programs for nursing. He said the program will financially reward colleges and universities for their nursing education programs, based on student success.
SANFORD, FL
blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Central Florida health care systems rethink nursing amid shortage – Orlando Sentinel

Natalie M. Powell, a licensed practical nurse from Miramar, left her job eight months ago to join a health care staffing agency and never looked back. For years, she worked 60-hour weeks at rehabilitation and group home facilities. As her colleagues burned out, left for staffing agencies or quit the profession altogether during the pandemic, she tried to fill the gap by working upwards of 80 hours a week. She considered leaving the profession completely.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Physician Assistant Earns National Scholarship Dedicated to Reducing Health Disparities and Diversifying Workforce

Health Equity Achieved Through Lifestyle Medicine (HEAL) scholarships support a diverse health care workforce committed to improving health equity. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has named, Alyssa Hernandez Pena, PA-C, of Ear, Nose, Throat and Plastic Surgery Associates, one of 26 recipients of Health Equity Achieved Through Lifestyle Medicine (HEAL) scholarships that support lifestyle medicine leaders who are working to reduce health disparities in historically underserved communities.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Energy Bill Assistance Before May 31 Deadline

Central Florida seniors have until May 31st to apply for energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). Qualifying seniors are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance on multiple energy bills, to purchase necessary materials, conduct repairs and more. Utility categories eligible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonverbal Autism#Commencement Speech
villages-news.com

Temple Shalom one of the top mahjongg card sellers in United States

Temple Shalom in Oxford remains one of the top mahjongg card sellers in the United States. More than 4,000 cards for 2022 play were successfully delivered to clients in the tri-county area and nationwide, including Maine, California and Hawaii. The advantage of buying a MahJongg Card from Temple Shalom is...
OXFORD, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Sports Illustrated Resorts Coming to Orlando, Dominican Republic

Sports Illustrated Resorts is getting ready to offer exclusive experiences they say only the most iconic and impactful name in sports can with new resorts in Orlando and other locations. The organization’s annual reach of more than 70 million consumers uniquely positions it to expand its offerings beyond publications and multimedia into real-life experiences.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
Villages Daily Sun

Four things to know when grandkids visit The Villages

As summer vacation approaches, people may see children in the community who are in town to visit family. Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyle, events and public relations with the Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said grandchildren are welcome all year long, especially in summertime when kids are on school break.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators gather at Lake Sumter Landing

More than 200 pro-choice women and some men on Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing joined millions of Americans nationwide to protest the potential reversal of abortion rights by the U.S. Supreme Court. Three speakers, Villagers Dee Melvin and Patricia Beerhalter shared the stage with Katrina Stevens of the Southern Poverty...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Local lightning expert to discuss strikes at home in The Villages

Good News! A record was set last year as only 11 fatalities were recorded in the US breaking the 2017 record low of 16 deaths. Ten of the 11 were male. We have come a long way since the early 1940s where the U.S. typically experienced over 400 fatalities a year. The awareness campaigns of numerous organizations over the years to educate the public about the hazard of lightning is paying off.
THE VILLAGES, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy