Three teenagers arrested in connection with a murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three teenagers are behind bars after being accused of killing a man in Greenville. The Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 4:20 late Tuesday afternoon. They say the victim, 48-year-old, Tommy Smith Jr. was gunned down in a car around Gordon and Bryson Streets. Leaving neighbors 7NEWS spoke with, on edge.

Helen Brownlee says her neighborhood is typically quiet, but the shock of Tuesday’s murder has left her double checking her surroundings.

“It makes you have to look over your shoulder, twice, and that ain’t very good when you’re having to look over your shoulder and you have to look in front of you too,” said Brownlee.

Lieutenant Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, says when they arrived, they found Smith dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the murder happened during an argument on a recent theft. Lieutenant Flood says when Smith went to confront the teens, he was shot.

“Speaking with our investigators, as they mentioned, this is one of the most, anytime you’re dealing with the loss of another human being, it’s absolutely senseless, but this is one of the most senseless homicides that they’ve worked in a while,” said Lieutenant Flood .

18-year-old Tijerrius Harris and two 16-year-olds have been arrested. Authorities say they were found at a motel in Spartanburg County just after midnight on Wednesday. Harris and the 16-year-olds are all facing murder and criminal conspiracy charges. One of the 16-year-olds is also facing possession of a weapon during a violent crime.



“Who knows what else they were going to commit. So we’re thankful we were able to identify them and then take them off the streets,” said Lieutenant Flood.

Lieutenant Flood says witnessed coming forward made a big difference in this case.



“Anytime we can get the community to come forward and bring us information, that could at least be that potential lead to then start following that. Down the trail to where we’re able to identify the people responsible, that’s huge,” said Lieutenant Flood.

Brownlee says the tragedy hits too close to home.

“That’s scary, that’s very scary, because right now, we don’t know what’s going on in these teenagers’ minds and we can’t say what they’re gonna do, or predict, but it’s very scary,” said Brownlee.

The Coroner’s Office says they’ve determined Smith’s cause of death was at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Lieutenant Flood says Harris is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. He was denied bond Wednesday morning and the two 16-year-olds are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

We will not be able to give updates or information on the two 16-year-olds due to their age.

