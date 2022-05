A New Iberia car dealership owner was arrested Friday after an altercation with a customer ended in gunshots being fired, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter and Corinne streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday and determined the gunfire originated from a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter Street, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO