Photos: The sights from the premiere of Husker football documentary, 'Day by Day'

Courtney Wallace said in a preseason press conference that this Nebraska softball team was going to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. She said coach Rhonda Revelle pulled her aside afterward and said those were high expectations. But Wallace, a senior from Papillion-La Vista, can look...
RAVENNA — Hunter Douglas looked forward to graduation from Ravenna High School on May 7 with both excitement and a tinge of regret. He’s had a rich high school experience, but he’ll miss his friends and his athletic success after he receives his diploma. Douglas, 17, was...
The Kemling family business can be traced back to 1942 when brothers Paul and Orville Kemling bought their first horse for $15. That horse won every race he ran and was the foundation for the Kemling stable of horses. Over the next five decades, the Kemling brothers built a Nebraska...
After the third out in the top of the seventh inning of a tied ballgame on Friday afternoon, Liv Ferrell had a message for her teammates: "We're not going back out there" to play defense. Wanting to end the game in seven, Ferrell lived up to her part of the...
OMAHA — Beatrice coach Chris Belding put it simply when talking about pitcher Tucker Timmerman after Saturday’s Class B state baseball tournament victory. “Tucker is Tucker,” he said. “He threw the ball great.”. Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, struck out eight in five innings as the Orangemen...
The Nebraska baseball team kept its postseason hopes alive with an 11-2 win over Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. After Illinois pitchers in one stretch retired 15 straight Nebraska batters on Friday, the Huskers scored in five straight frames Saturday, starting with Max Anderson's two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the third inning.
DeAnna Gillan Way, regent for the Betsey Hager Chapter, DAR of Grand Island, was named Outstanding Chapter Regent for 2021 when Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Nebraska State Conference from March 10-12 in Kearney. This honor is bestowed upon a regent who has done an extraordinary job throughout...
After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
Three straight singles, including one to give Illinois a one-run lead, set the table for one of Illinois' best hitters. Then Taylor Jackson clubbed a three-run to left-center field. Just like that, Nebraska was in a four-run hole three innings in. And just like that, Nebraska is facing more and...
GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt were married 25 years ago on May 17 in Doniphan, Neb. In the words of the song so dear to our hearts from our wedding day in 1997: “I used to have a wish, One day I’d feel like this, Now I know love exists, Cause it’s “Standing Right Next to Me.”
It seems I have this type of resilient attitude. I received this “gift” from my parents that if something is bad in your day or your life do not give up! Therefore, I try to always tell myself that tomorrow will be better and to celebrate the good.
The Grand Island Senior High Academy Class of 2022 started their freshman year feeling like guinea pigs and ended the program feeling like trailblazers. This year’s GISH graduating class is the first to spend all four years of high school being educated in the Academy, deemed by many students, teachers and administrators a success while continuing to evolve and shift.
Sana Vida Wellness Center approaches wellness in ways not commonly found in the area, from sensory deprivation tanks to better-for-you wellness products. Two Sensory Deprivation Tanks, also called “Salt Water Float Pods,” could be considered Sana Vida’s most unusual experience, especially in Grand Island. Jerry Lobeda, business owner and operator, said Sana Vida’s are the only two Sensory Deprivation Tanks in Grand Island so far.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: twelve; Day: twenty-one; Year: seventy-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A big thank you to everyone who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. They brought back a lot of memories!. Special thanks to our kids and families for two special days and again on Easter, with everyone home. What a great two weeks of celebrating and hard to believe, so many cards! Thank you again so much.
We would like to thank everyone for blessing us with your kindness and support. It was so heartwarming to have such wonderful friends surround us in our time of sorrow. We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown us with the countless memorials, plants, flowers, food, cards, letters, prayers and visits.
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legalized sports betting Thursday, only to be sued almost immediately by the operator of a state-owned casino that could offer the new wagering over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed...
Quinn Lewandowski's graduating class at Aurora High School was relatively small -- just under 100 students. But in the years that followed, loss seemed to define the class of 2005. Three of Lewandowski's classmates died by suicide, including one of his good friends. "At first it's kind of a shock...
In late April the United States Department of Agriculture designated several counties in Nebraska as primary natural disaster areas, including Dawson, Buffalo and Hall. Emergency loans are available to producers who have been directly impacted by natural disasters. Loans can be used to replace essential items like livestock, equipment, reorganization of a farming operation, or refinancing debts.
