Lincoln, NE

Photos: The sights from the premiere of Husker football documentary, 'Day by Day'

By JAIDEN TRIPI Lincoln Journal Star
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary coach Tom Osborne and several former...

theindependent.com

Grand Island Independent

Dad inspires Ravenna grad to become an electrician

RAVENNA — Hunter Douglas looked forward to graduation from Ravenna High School on May 7 with both excitement and a tinge of regret. He’s had a rich high school experience, but he’ll miss his friends and his athletic success after he receives his diploma. Douglas, 17, was...
RAVENNA, NE
Grand Island Independent

Queenscaballo wins first Kemling Family Stakes

The Kemling family business can be traced back to 1942 when brothers Paul and Orville Kemling bought their first horse for $15. That horse won every race he ran and was the foundation for the Kemling stable of horses. Over the next five decades, the Kemling brothers built a Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Hot bats, Olson's arm lead Husker baseball past Illinois to set up 'all hands on deck' rubber match

The Nebraska baseball team kept its postseason hopes alive with an 11-2 win over Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. After Illinois pitchers in one stretch retired 15 straight Nebraska batters on Friday, the Huskers scored in five straight frames Saturday, starting with Max Anderson's two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the third inning.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Grand Island Independent

DeAnna Gillan Way

DeAnna Gillan Way, regent for the Betsey Hager Chapter, DAR of Grand Island, was named Outstanding Chapter Regent for 2021 when Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Nebraska State Conference from March 10-12 in Kearney. This honor is bestowed upon a regent who has done an extraordinary job throughout...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Central City/Fullerton/Centura ready for second chance, takes on Beatrice

After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
BEATRICE, NE
Tom Osborne
Grand Island Independent

Jack of all trades, Shelton grad goes from farm kid to farmer

GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
SHELTON, NE
Grand Island Independent

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt were married 25 years ago on May 17 in Doniphan, Neb. In the words of the song so dear to our hearts from our wedding day in 1997: “I used to have a wish, One day I’d feel like this, Now I know love exists, Cause it’s “Standing Right Next to Me.”
DONIPHAN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Celine Swan: Celebrate the good — you can do it!

It seems I have this type of resilient attitude. I received this “gift” from my parents that if something is bad in your day or your life do not give up! Therefore, I try to always tell myself that tomorrow will be better and to celebrate the good.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Trailblazers: Grand Island Public Class of ’22 district’s first four-year academy grads

The Grand Island Senior High Academy Class of 2022 started their freshman year feeling like guinea pigs and ended the program feeling like trailblazers. This year’s GISH graduating class is the first to spend all four years of high school being educated in the Academy, deemed by many students, teachers and administrators a success while continuing to evolve and shift.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island's Sana Vida provides new approach to wellness

Sana Vida Wellness Center approaches wellness in ways not commonly found in the area, from sensory deprivation tanks to better-for-you wellness products. Two Sensory Deprivation Tanks, also called “Salt Water Float Pods,” could be considered Sana Vida’s most unusual experience, especially in Grand Island. Jerry Lobeda, business owner and operator, said Sana Vida’s are the only two Sensory Deprivation Tanks in Grand Island so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: twelve; Day: twenty-one; Year: seventy-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Dutch and Marian Dethlefs

A big thank you to everyone who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. They brought back a lot of memories!. Special thanks to our kids and families for two special days and again on Easter, with everyone home. What a great two weeks of celebrating and hard to believe, so many cards! Thank you again so much.
SOCIETY
Grand Island Independent

Dennis Baasch family

We would like to thank everyone for blessing us with your kindness and support. It was so heartwarming to have such wonderful friends surround us in our time of sorrow. We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown us with the countless memorials, plants, flowers, food, cards, letters, prayers and visits.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grand Island Independent

Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued by casino

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legalized sports betting Thursday, only to be sued almost immediately by the operator of a state-owned casino that could offer the new wagering over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed...
KANSAS STATE
Grand Island Independent

Sarah Sivits: Resources available for producers affected by drought, wildfires

In late April the United States Department of Agriculture designated several counties in Nebraska as primary natural disaster areas, including Dawson, Buffalo and Hall. Emergency loans are available to producers who have been directly impacted by natural disasters. Loans can be used to replace essential items like livestock, equipment, reorganization of a farming operation, or refinancing debts.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

