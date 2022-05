Plainview’s Daniela Guzman signed a letter of intent to play both volleyball and basketball at Penn State Beaver University. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) Plainview’s Daniela Guzman signed a letter of intent to play both volleyball and basketball at Penn State Beaver University. The soon-to-be Plainview High School graduate stepped up this year as a leader for both the Plainview Volleyball and Basketball teams. On Friday morning, her teammates, coaches, friends and supporters gathered with her family to celebrate Guzman’s commitment to PSBU.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO