ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, LA

Delhi Police searching for suspect wanted on 6 counts of Attempted Murder

By Chelsea Monae Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmych_0fcUhB8Y00

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Authorities need your help locating a suspect who they say should considered armed and dangerous. NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes us to Delhi, Louisiana for this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted

On April 22, 2022, the Delhi Police Department responded to shots fired at a nearby residence. Multiple people were inside and outside of the home during the attack. No one was injured but police are looking to hold 19-year-old Andre Dawson, who was identified later by witnesses at the scene responsible.

However, authorities believe Dawson wasn’t the only shooter that day. In their investigation of the crime scene, investigators found shell casings from two different caliber firearms. Although the actions leading up to the shooting are unclear, police say there is an ongoing feud between young men in Rayville and Delhi, Louisiana.

So, have you seen Andre Dawson? He is described as a Black Male, 5’5 and 120 pounds. If you believe you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dawson, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tips submitted to Crime Stoppers will always remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Altercation at New Iberia car dealership ends with owner shooting at customer, police say

A New Iberia car dealership owner was arrested Friday after an altercation with a customer ended in gunshots being fired, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter and Corinne streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday and determined the gunfire originated from a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter Street, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KTAL

Shooting victim ends up in jail after police find arrest warrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was shot in the foot early this morning landed in the Shreveport City Jail after police learned he was a wanted man. Mitchell Frieson, 20, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail just after 3 a.m. Saturday after police learned he had an active warrant through the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Three suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested for crimes across the state

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Friday morning after deputies busted a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves who targeted vehicles across Louisiana. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Darius Smith, 23-year-old Kenya Randall and 30-year-old Terrance Mundy were arrested for converter thefts "in several jurisdictions in Louisiana."
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Delhi, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Delhi, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Louisiana Ware Youth Center escape, three juveniles and woman in custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, as of Sunday, May 15, 2022, all four people were in custody. RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday May 14, 2022, the Louisiana State Police asked for the public’s help in locating three juveniles, 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte, 17-year-old Na’varaya Lane and 15-year-old […]
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Arrested: Louisiana business owner reportedly fires gun at customer

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia business owner is in jail after a verbal altercation with a customer leads to him allegedly firing shots. According to the New Iberia Police Department, multiple calls start coming in around 11:31 a.m. on Friday morning to report shots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter Street and Corinne Street. Officers responding discovered the incident happened at a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter.
NEW IBERIA, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identify suspects of a grocery store robbery

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of a business burglary which occurred in Independence, in the morning hours of Friday, May 13, 2022. Shortly after 5:00 AM, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the Black Cat Grocery in...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after caught stealing catalytic converters on camera

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sherif’s Office has arrested three men after they were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters. Detectives began an investigation into catalytic converter thefts being committed by the same suspects who would allegedly target vehicles parked at residences and businesses across the parish. The sheriff’s office says that most of the thefts occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. The cars in the areas of Woodridge, Briarplace, Industriplex, Glenoaks, Long Farm, Sherwood Commons, Jefferson, and Airline were robbed sometime between April 29 and May 10.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Dawson
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2022. Mackie Elizabeth Witsman, 21, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated battery. Jeremy Joseph Trahan, 41, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges). Wilford Donnell Goodwin Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWL-AMFM

Find this stolen police car!

Find this stolen police car! New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen police car belonging to the Orleans Levee District Police.
FOX40

3 people stabbed after altercation in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday morning, two juveniles and an adult were stabbed multiple times outside a Citrus Heights business, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Police said the suspect is a skinny White or Hispanic adult male who is approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair and a short haircut. The […]
KTBS

1 injured in drive-by shooting Saturday night in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting near the Forest Oak Apartments in Shreveport Saturday night left one man injured. It happened on David Raines Road around 9 p.m. According to police, a man was walking down the street, and was shot in the abdomen in a drive-by. He was able to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Ktve#Kard#Nbc 10
wbrz.com

State Police: Two killed, three juveniles injured after impaired driver flipped car, crashed into two trees

WASHINGTON PARISH - Two people were killed, and three were injured Saturday night after a suspected impaired driver crashed their vehicle into two trees. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on LA 440 near LA 450 in Mount Hermon. It claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and 16-year-old Jaquan Brown.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Vidalia men arrested during burglar investigation; more arrests are expected

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the first week of April 22, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into multiple burglaries in the parish. During the burglaries, the suspects gained access to the vehicles at night time and stole cash, weapons, and electronic devices. According to deputies,...
VIDALIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vicksburgnews.com

VPD makes 3 arrests in connection to auto burglaries

Between Wednesday and Thursday, three individuals were taken into custody by Vicksburg Police. They are suspected of the May 11 auto burglary on Fleetwood Drive. All persons taken into custody are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, Investigators are in the process of determining whether...
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy