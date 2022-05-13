Big innings lift Manhattan past Junction City in baseball
Manhattan ( 17-3 ) rolled by Junction City 9-2 and 12-2 in a baseball doubleheader Thursday. Despite the losses Blue Jay coach James Denton thought his team...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan ( 17-3 ) rolled by Junction City 9-2 and 12-2 in a baseball doubleheader Thursday. Despite the losses Blue Jay coach James Denton thought his team...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0