Big innings lift Manhattan past Junction City in baseball

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Manhattan ( 17-3 ) rolled by Junction City 9-2 and 12-2 in a baseball doubleheader Thursday. Despite the losses Blue Jay coach James Denton thought his team...

Little Apple Post

Liberty drop defensive duel with Omaha

After falling behind Omaha for a second time this season the Salina Liberty once again battled back but this time, came up just short in the fourth quarter falling to the Beef 14-11. Salina falls to 4-3 on the season, dropping to fifth place in the CIF standings while the...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Fresh faces headline rematch between Liberty and Beef

With just four games to play in the regular season, the 4-2 Salina Liberty will begin a long road stretch with a Saturday evening showdown against the Omaha Beef. Salina took the first meeting between the two back in March as the team pulled out a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the reigning champs 36-31.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Strong pitching leads Texas past Kansas State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Royals’ first hit literally was off Hearn. Michael A. Taylor sent a liner up the middle off the pitcher’s leg that continued to the left of second base and into left field with two out in the second inning. Hearn walked three and struck out five. Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring Whit Merrifield on a grounder with two runners on base, for his sixth save in six opportunities.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Manhattan, KS
Little Apple Post

Royals break out the offense

DENVER (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, Hunter Dozier had his first career five-hit game and the Kansas City Royals broke out of their offensive funk in a 14-10 victory over the bumbling Colorado Rockies. Ryan O’Hearn also homered, Michael A. Taylor had three hits and drove in two, and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a two-run triple for the Royals, who entered the night with the second fewest runs in the majors. Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in four, and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies in their fifth straight loss.
DENVER, CO
Little Apple Post

K-State hosts graduation ceremonies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly five hundred students walked across the stage in Bramlage Coliseum Saturday for the College of Arts and Sciences Commencement ceremony. Students were presented diploma covers signifying their success in meeting graduation requirements for one of the more than 50-degree pathways in the College of Arts and Sciences.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHNNAE JANESSA BISIO, 22, Junction City, Failure to Appear(5x); Bond $15,000. CHARLES RAY SHELBY, 58, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
