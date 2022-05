GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lake Michigan Drive at 144th Avenue around 6:30 PM. That was where an eastbound Lincoln MKX was attempting to turn left, but instead of waiting for traffic to fully clear, veered instead into the path of a westbound pickup truck, causing a head-on crash.

