Despite winning a piece of the West Coast Conference title on Saturday, the BYU softball team will not be playing in the NCAA Softball Championships this year. The Cougars (42-10) were hoping to get an at-large bid after sharing the title with Loyola Marymount, but were left out of the Big Dance for the first time since 2004. No tournament was held in 2020, due to COVID-19.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO