Authorities in Texas are on the hunt for an inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped custody Thursday after he got out of his restraints and overpowered the driver of a bus carrying 16 prisoners, officials said. Lopez allegedly stabbed the driver in the left hand with an unknown object, causing the driver to pull over in Centerville, Texas.

CENTERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO