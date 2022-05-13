ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hemenway Harbor in Lake Mead reopens following maintenance

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — One of several launch ramps has reopened at Lake Mead following some scheduled maintenance. The National Park Service...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century. Circa Sports secured a deal...
SPARKS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada

As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well.  The post Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the highway through Virginia City less than 45 minutes apart Sunday afternoon. Minutes after the second motorcycle fatality on Nevada 341, a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 in Douglas County rolled and ended up upside in the water in the West Fork of the Carson River, the Nevada State Police said. A person was taken by medical helicopter from that crash but was later declared dead.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Hemenway Harbor#The National Park Service
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New trail looks to connect ‘Lost’ Sierra

The Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas are linked to the history of the greater Sierra Nevada by hundreds of old trails and paths used by early miners, loggers and mail carriers. That history will be made more available in the future as the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship inches closer to its ambitious plan of connecting 15 northern Sierra towns via a multi-use trail system.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Reno, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Reno, Nevada, is known as the "World's Biggest Little City," although it is sometimes overlooked in the vast and bright shadow of Las Vegas. It's a shame, because Reno has so much to offer. The city, like Vegas, is known for its casinos, but because of its closeness to Lake Tahoe and numerous other ski resorts, it's also a popular location for local coffee shops that customize lattes and cappuccinos to create unique and incredible beverages.
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Road closure near Fremont due to police activity

Las Vegas (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed in both directions from Carson to Ogden Avenue due to police activity. According to Las Vegas Metro police, around 8:45 a.m. officers responded to a suicidal man near a pedestrian bridge that runs on the third level of the Neonopolis over Fremont street, to a parking garage at 4th Street and Carson Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
living-las-vegas.com

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mob Museum celebrates Las Vegas' birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum hosted the "Las Vegas History Day: Updated Exhibit and Outdoor Mural Honor the City's Early Years,” event Sunday. The event featured the debut of an updated exhibit and outdoor mural -- both illustrating the story of early Las Vegas and highlighting activities honoring Las Vegas History Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Pro-choice rally held at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Saturday, a Pro-Choice rally was held at Sunset Park hosted by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. Several city and state officials were in attendance along with Governor Steve Sisolak who spoke to the crowd. “We are facing real-world problems when it comes to Abortion in women’s health rights,”...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Remembering the PEPCON disaster 34 years later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you lived in the Las Vegas Valley in 1988, you remember it well. The deadly PEPCON disaster rocked the valley 34 years ago. “There were seven explosions all together. The final one was a 3.5 on the Richter scale it is the largest civilian explosion in the history of the united states,” local historian Mark Hall-Patton said. “It left a crater that was 15 feet wide and 200 feet long.”
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy