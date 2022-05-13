Hemenway Harbor in Lake Mead reopens following maintenance

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century. Circa Sports secured a deal...
We traveled to Las Vegas in October and November of 2019, (on 2 separate trips). We'd like to share some highlights of our adventures. Las Vegas, AKA Sin City, AKA "The city that never sleeps", is a very interesting place that can offer tons of fun for people with varying interests.
As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the highway through Virginia City less than 45 minutes apart Sunday afternoon. Minutes after the second motorcycle fatality on Nevada 341, a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 in Douglas County rolled and ended up upside in the water in the West Fork of the Carson River, the Nevada State Police said. A person was taken by medical helicopter from that crash but was later declared dead.
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas are linked to the history of the greater Sierra Nevada by hundreds of old trails and paths used by early miners, loggers and mail carriers. That history will be made more available in the future as the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship inches closer to its ambitious plan of connecting 15 northern Sierra towns via a multi-use trail system.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police said they are at Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Street Sunday afternoon as they are responding to the pedestrian bridge on level three of the Neonopolis, south over Fremont St to a parking garage at 4th St. and Carson. Officers said they are at...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — When it comes to navigating road construction, Alex Girtmon knows it takes a sense of humor. "I wish I was the guy renting the orange cones,” he laughs. “He's making a killing.”. A barber at Iced Out on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Girtmon,...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Reno, Nevada, is known as the "World's Biggest Little City," although it is sometimes overlooked in the vast and bright shadow of Las Vegas. It's a shame, because Reno has so much to offer. The city, like Vegas, is known for its casinos, but because of its closeness to Lake Tahoe and numerous other ski resorts, it's also a popular location for local coffee shops that customize lattes and cappuccinos to create unique and incredible beverages.
Las Vegas (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed in both directions from Carson to Ogden Avenue due to police activity. According to Las Vegas Metro police, around 8:45 a.m. officers responded to a suicidal man near a pedestrian bridge that runs on the third level of the Neonopolis over Fremont street, to a parking garage at 4th Street and Carson Avenue.
Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum hosted the "Las Vegas History Day: Updated Exhibit and Outdoor Mural Honor the City's Early Years,” event Sunday. The event featured the debut of an updated exhibit and outdoor mural -- both illustrating the story of early Las Vegas and highlighting activities honoring Las Vegas History Day.
Stretching 4.5 miles into the Mojave Desert from Interstate 15 is what might be the best known mystery road in the west. Anyone who has driven I-15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles has seen the signs for Zzyzx Road (pronounced Zye-Zix), but not many know what's at the end of the road.
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 […]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Saturday, a Pro-Choice rally was held at Sunset Park hosted by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. Several city and state officials were in attendance along with Governor Steve Sisolak who spoke to the crowd. “We are facing real-world problems when it comes to Abortion in women’s health rights,”...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you lived in the Las Vegas Valley in 1988, you remember it well. The deadly PEPCON disaster rocked the valley 34 years ago. “There were seven explosions all together. The final one was a 3.5 on the Richter scale it is the largest civilian explosion in the history of the united states,” local historian Mark Hall-Patton said. “It left a crater that was 15 feet wide and 200 feet long.”
