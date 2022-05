At some point, we all have to face the ugly truth. "Uh-oh, my gas tank is almost empty. Who has gas under $6 a gallon?!?" It actually causes physical pain to fill up your tank these days. Thankfully, there are some websites that can help us fill up without breaking the bank. Using GasBuddy, we've been able to find the lowest prices in the state of Texas. Well, they may not seem low, but remember, every cent counts when you're filling up!

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO