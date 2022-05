LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Su’Miracle Raymond from Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Su’Miracle Raymond. She is a 15 year-old female Black who was last contacted on May 14th, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. near the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 in the city of Lancaster.

