COVID-19: How Cases in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 463,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 10, bringing the total count to more than 81.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 22.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area consists of Mecklenburg County, York County, Union County, and eight other counties. As of May 10, there were 27,550.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charlotte residents, 9.7% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,104.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 10, there were 31,308.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Chester County, the most of any county in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Mecklenburg County, there were 26,303.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.4% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 per 100,000 residents 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 96,943 21,336.6 1,200 264.1 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 138,420 22,087.3 812 129.6 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 66,514 23,068.1 521 180.7 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 177,878 23,341.6 1,946 255.4 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 29,373 23,538.7 274 219.6 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,400 25,403.9 405 327.7 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 170,387 25,575.3 1,658 248.9 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 135,962 26,191.8 1,087 209.4 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 52,073 26,694.7 378 193.8 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,150 27,372.9 462 315.0 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 701,308 27,550.2 5,886 231.2 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 377,267 28,316.7 1,648 123.7 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,857 28,869.2 1,372 374.2 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 47,390 29,015.9 488 298.8 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,595 29,476.1 207 116.0

