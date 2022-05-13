ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton teens hospitalized for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

By Jeff Bernthal
 3 days ago

ALTON, Illinois — Two 15-year-old boys in Alton, Illinois, were rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Alton Fire Department.

The teens were inside a home on Mather Street near Davis Street. First responders arrived shortly after 8 a.m.

A fire department statement indicated the teens were sleeping in a room with all the doors closed. An adult in another part of the house discovered the teens were unresponsive and called 911.

Neighbor Monty Hawkins is sending positive thoughts to any family and friends of the teens. He described the boys as “friendly and polite” and hopes they make a full recovery.

Barbara Childers also lives near the scene of Thursday’s emergency. She is wishing for a full recovery.

“I really feel for them,” she said. “They’re really nice people.”

The Alton Fire Department reported that once the teens were stabilized at an Alton-area hospital, they were transported to a St. Louis-area hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, the department reported the teens were still being treated at the hospital.

The fire department did not release any information about a possible source of any carbon monoxide. The source of the odorless, colorless gas often comes from heating sources such as furnaces or hot water heaters. If fuel burned to create heat is not vented properly, it can be deadly.

For more information about carbon monoxide safety, visit: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/carbon_monoxide.html

