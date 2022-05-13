What Is It Like Working The Polls On Election Day?

A southern Indiana judge, already mired in other controversies, has been suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court after being charged with felony domestic battery. Thursday, 40 year old Crawford County Circuit Court judge, Sabrina Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail after hitting her ex-husband in front of their children. According to Crawford County Court documents, Deputies were called to Bell’s home about 5 p.m. Thursday. The judge’s ex-husband was at the house to pick up their children for a scheduled visit. According to the documents Bell started a verbal argument and ended up hitting her ex-husband in front of their children aged 12 and 8. Bell refused to speak to officers. She was booked into the Crawford County Jail on a felony domestic battery charge.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO