Clinton County, IN

What Is It Like Working The Polls On Election Day?

By Russ Kaspar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection Day for some means walking over 6 miles to help make sure Clinton County voters are taken care of and can exercise their right to vote. Marilyn Chittick and Susan Davis shared with Frankfort Rotary Members what it is like to work the polls on Election Day. Clinton...

FOX59

Owen County auditor resigns citing ‘scheming’, ‘conniving’

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Owen County Auditor Sheila Reeves has submitted her resignation letter to Owen County Republican Party Chairman Tony Voelker stating her intent to resign from both her elected position as county auditor and as vice-chair for the party. In her letter, Reeves pointed to frustrations that have plagued her during her 16-month […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Two Westfield companies “cause for concern” regarding tax abatement performance

Representatives from two Westfield companies told the Westfield City Council why their performance rates were less than expected during a May 9 council meeting. Economic Development Director Kai Chuck presented a resolution outlining tax abatement compliance for companies with an outstanding tax abatement with the city a standard annual procedure. Chuck said after reviewing the companies’ statements of investment, Biodynamics of Indiana and Grinds were causes for concern. After presentations from both companies, the council unanimously approved the resolution.
WESTFIELD, IN
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
Clinton County, IN
Government
City
Clinton, IN
Frankfort, IN
Government
County
Clinton County, IN
wbaa.org

Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski on the struggle to fill open positions and efforts to keep Lafayette affordable

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll talk about rising rents across the state of Indiana and what Lafayette is doing to keep living in the city affordable - and how it’s grappling with housing needs for middle and low-income residents. We’ll also look ahead to an upcoming Green Expo where the city will talk about its climate action plan.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana family looks to adopt Ukrainian exchange student

INDIANAPOLIS — A young man from Ukraine is safe in Indianapolis after fleeing Ukraine on foot. The trip was made possible by a worldwide network of people and his adoptive parents in Indianapolis. The Wright family is bigger than most. Over 23 years, the Wrights have maintained loving relationships...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. Per President Biden's order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

10 Indiana Communities Receive Cash to Revive Brownfields

(LEBANON, Ind.) – The Environmental Protection Agency is sending Indiana $9.4 million to get potentially contaminated properties back on the tax rolls. 10 communities will split $3.5 million to assess so-called brownfields to determine what, if any, cleanup is needed to clear the way for new development. Another $5.9 million will go to the Indiana Finance Authority for its revolving loan fund to help cities and counties finance any necessary cleanups.
LEBANON, IN
#Local Election#Election Day#Work It#What Is It#Election Fraud#Frankfort Rotary Members#State#Poll#The County Election Board
WTHI

New business opens in Knox County - and they're hiring

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is putting down roots in Knox County. Skill Precast is a producer of concrete wall panels. The company has plans for a $2.2 million project. They hope to create around 15 more jobs. Company leaders say Knox County is an ideal location...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Polarbear

Nearly 4.3 million people in Indiana to receive payments up to $250 starting this month

An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will receive direct checks up to $250 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Eric Holcomb announced any Indiana resident that filed a tax return for the 2020 tax year is eligible. Approximately $545 million will be returned to taxpayers after the state ended its fiscal year with a huge budget surplus to start the refund.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Roaming buffalo corralled in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says have have corralled several buffalo that were on the loose in the county on Friday. Deputies were working on corralling the loose buffalo that were in the Rome City and Wolcottville area.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
chicagocrusader.com

Hatcher: Suspending gas tax will help Hoosiers

State Rep. Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary) is calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax. Indiana’s gas tax is expected to hit 74.5 cents per gallon this month, adding an unnecessary financial burden to Hoosier motorists. “The average Gary resident drives nearly a half hour...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Steel workers rally ahead of contract negotiations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local steel workers rallied Saturday afternoon across from Arconic near McCarty Ln. and Main St. in Lafayette. Brian Schoolcraft, the financial secretary for United Steel Workers Local 115, said that he hopes the company sees the solidarity of the workers and community members at the rally, and takes their call for a fair contract seriously.
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Prairie Creek Park Frankfort Indiana Back To The 80’s Summer Concert

Friday, May 13th kicked off the Prairie Creek Summer Concert Series. “80’s Night was a great success, We couldn’t have asked for anything better. I have been waiting for this season since the park opened last year. We have had a whole year to plan, market, and adjust or change from what we did from last year,” said Community Development & Outreach Director, Kimberly Black.
PRAIRIE CREEK, IN
wamwamfm.com

Southern Indiana Judge Suspended by State Supreme Court

A southern Indiana judge, already mired in other controversies, has been suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court after being charged with felony domestic battery. Thursday, 40 year old Crawford County Circuit Court judge, Sabrina Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail after hitting her ex-husband in front of their children. According to Crawford County Court documents, Deputies were called to Bell’s home about 5 p.m. Thursday. The judge’s ex-husband was at the house to pick up their children for a scheduled visit. According to the documents Bell started a verbal argument and ended up hitting her ex-husband in front of their children aged 12 and 8. Bell refused to speak to officers. She was booked into the Crawford County Jail on a felony domestic battery charge.
INDIANA STATE
FireEngineering.com

Report: IN Fire Department Understaffed Compared to Peers

May 11—The Kokomo Fire Department is understaffed compared to peer cities in the state and does not have a vehicle replacement and strategic or operational plan in place, according to a report completed by an outside accounting and consulting firm. The Kokomo Fire Department would need to employ 96...
KOKOMO, IN
WIBC.com

Suffer the Children: Indian Boarding Schools in Indiana

WABASH, Ind.–From 1819 to 1969, the U.S. federal government operated boarding schools for American-Indian children. A new report from the Dept. of the Interior says those schools were meant to erode Indian culture and retrain Native children in European ways. Two of those schools were in Indiana. The Dept....
INDIANA STATE

