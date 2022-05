A high school senior was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train late Friday night in Abington, Massachusetts, school and transit officials announced. "It is with the deepest regret that I need to inform you that last night a tragic accident resulted in the death of our Abington High School Senior, Katelyn McCarthy," Abington Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a letter to the school community Saturday. "Words cannot express our heartfelt sadness for all members of the Abington community during this difficult time. We are here to help our students and the community in any way possible."

ABINGTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO