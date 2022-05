Former San Francisco 49ers star Frank Gore made his pro boxing debut on Saturday, and he made sure it’s one he’ll remember forever. Gore starred in the co-main event of the Gamebred Boxing bout, facing off against Yaya Olorunsola. The 39-year-old former running back, who was celebrating his birthday, made it quite the treat for the viewers as he sent his opponent to the canvas face-first in the fourth round.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO