Avondale, AZ

Arizona road rage suspect arrested; incident was caught on dashcam

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article38-year-old Bryan Duran was arrested after he...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Roberto
2d ago

This happened to my wife and I one month ago but the guy with the gun was known to the Deputy and he would do nothing. I was armed but was able to escape due to the fact that the bad guy didn’t know how to use his pistol. Looking back on it perhaps I should have done the public a service.

shank
3d ago

yep just remember that when you're out in public eveyone has a camera and maybe if ya act out with a gun you might be singing you're owen deth ticket

Brad Cosby
2d ago

Another Wanna be Drive by Shooter Off our Streets.. Stay Armed Folks ! At Least we Have Constitutional Carry. & Can Defend Ourselves..

KTAR.com

Teen arrested for allegedly accidently shooting 17-year-old in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon following a fatal shooting in Phoenix, authorities said. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was booked for manslaughter, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3 p.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix residents killed in apparent murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place on the morning of May 15. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says officers responded to a home near 8th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. That's where they found Mary Ousley, 68, and Bobby Ousley, 57, dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police looking for shooter after man killed in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near 40th Street and Southern Avenue early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers said a shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. on May 14, and first responders discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Avondale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Warrant issued for a Phoenix jail inmate mistakenly released

PHOENIX (AP & 3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who was mistakenly released. Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another inmate and was released around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, but the mistake wasn’t realized until six hours later.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot dead in Goodyear backyard, suspect wanted

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a Goodyear neighborhood early Saturday morning. Officers visited a home south of Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street at 1 a.m. on May 14 for reports of a shooting and found a wounded man in the backyard.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Inmate death probed in Tucson; in-custody death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. Bullhead City police said Friday that a 35-year-old man who was arrested...
KINGMAN, AZ
ABC 15 News

Multiple injured in crash near 34th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Multiple people have been injured in a crash in Central Phoenix. At about 4 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of 34th Street and Thomas Road for a crash. Phoenix police say that three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. ABC15 is...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant sees another fatal incident for the fourth week in a row

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - For the fourth weekend in a row, Lake Pleasant has seen deadly incidents stemming from drowning or injuries, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on May 15. At around 5 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning near Sunset Ridge at Lake Pleasant. They...
12 News

Search continues for 12-year-old Tolleson boy still missing after days

TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Tolleson community is searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing after leaving school, officials said. Matthew Dubose was last seen leaving Arizona Desert Elementary School on Van Buren Street in Tolleson on May 11 around 3:15 p.m. Days later, his family, police, citizens and teachers are holding a search party to find him.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa gas station shooting suspect arrested after weeks-long search

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested the man they say shot and killed another man at a Mesa gas station late last month. Officers say they found 20-year-old Adam Gomez near Main Street and Extension Road on Friday and arrested him. Police said they were looking for Gomez...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting breaks out at flea market in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Two people are dead and at least three others are hospitalized after a shooting at a flea market in north Harris County Sunday afternoon. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says multiple shots were fired around 1:07 p.m. at the market in the 8700 block of Airline Drive, where thousands of patrons were.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Man stabbed Tinder date, 2nd woman before Good Samaritan intervened

FARMINGTON, Utah - A Utah teenager faces an attempted murder charge after authorities said he stabbed his Tinder date multiple times and a second victim before being detained by a Good Samaritan. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Kane Thomas Fairbank lured an 18-year-old woman to Mueller Park last...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
dpdbeat.com

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX
fox10phoenix.com

7-year-old boy dragged by school bus after backpack strap gets stuck in door

BUXTON, Maine - A 7-year-old boy is expected to survive after being dragged by a school bus hundreds of feet when his backpack strap got caught in the door, according to authorities. Buxton Police in Maine said the incident happened last Thursday afternoon on Dunnell Rd. Authorities said the preliminary...
BUXTON, ME

