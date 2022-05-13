Blackfoot Softball scores early and often to defeat Hillcrest and win 4A High Country title

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Though Saturday's 2A state play-in game started well for the Bear Lake Bears, the Wendell Trojans took over from the third inning on to blow out the Bears 16-2. Bear Lake got out of a jam in the second inning to preserve a 1-0 lead, but the Trojans quickly struck for three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday was a busy day across the region at multiple stadiums with district titles and state tournament berths on the line for many local athletes. The 5A and 4A High Country championships were held at Madison High School, and some of the notable results included Madison's Cameron Porter winning the 5A Boys 100 meter race at 10.86. Every runner in that race set a personal record.
LAPWAI — Clark Fork senior Sam Barnett punched his ticket to the Idaho Class 1A state track meet in three different events during. the Class 1A District 1 and 2 championships at Lapwai High School on Saturday. The top five individuals in each event automatically qualify for the state...
Each year, the Idaho State Coaches Association presents a coach from each sport out of the entire state with a Distinguished Coach of the Year Award.
The fifth district landed three coaches on the awards list: Highland football coach Gino Mariani, Highland tennis coach Ron Osborn and Pocatello cross country coach Shannon Whitmer.
Here are bios on each coach, courtesy of the assocation.
Boise State Broncos Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boise State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. Boise State Top 10 Players | Boise State Schedule. Boise State Broncos Preview 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke margin and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title. Stricker’s second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder’s Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour. Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68. Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KFII) – In April, Idaho State University College of Education student Jandy Grover won the gold award at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Boise. Grover competed in the STAR Event, Repurpose and Redesign and will travel to San Diego in July 2022 to compete at the FCCLA National Leadership conference.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season. Buxton hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Urshela’s fourth-inning home run was his second home run in as many games. Minnesota leads the American League Central by three games over Cleveland and Chicago.
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Lee, the LPGA Tour’s leading scoring this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day the Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with wind and rain. Lee, who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes. Sagstrom, the Swedish first-round leader, had the best third-round with a 67. Lexi Thompson was alone in third, three shots back after a 69.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Zane Smith drove away from pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Majeski on a restart with nine laps to go at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for his third NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season. Smith chose the inside lane and launched away from the pack to add to his season-opening win at Daytona and his victory at Circuit of the Americas in March. Majeski was second and Grant Enfinger third while Nemechek, the winner last weekend at Darlington, got a terrible jump on the final restart and wound up sixth.
MOSCOW - Over the weekend, the University of Idaho Alumni Association inducted six Vandals into its Alumni Hall of Fame. Each of the inductees from 2020, 2021 and 2022 were recognized during the University of Idaho Commencement Ceremony held Saturday in Moscow. The honored alumni included: Richard Swindell ’72; Brian...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2. Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second. He was shaken up and met with an athletic trainer but remained in the game. Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw’s single. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Giménez second base and was ejected.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Air Force Thunderbirds and a few other air acts were canceled at SkyFest on Saturday due to rain and cloud coverage. While some planes were able to fly, a large number of gray clouds in the sky caused the Thunderbirds to ultimately cancel their show due to a low ceiling.
PULLMAN, Wash. - The National Weather Service posted a new map this afternoon showing a risk for brief tornadoes for southeastern Washington, north central Idaho, and northeastern Oregon, including Pullman, Moscow, and Lewiston. According to the report, some supercell structures are possible, with a threat of damaging winds and large...
Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tis the season for spring thunderstorms - even though they don’t happen quite as often here in southern Idaho as they do in the Midwest, they still do happen here in southern Idaho. In fact, about 2 weeks ago, we saw our first...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials will spend the next few days collecting information and gathering advice about improving aeroscreen visibility for races held in the rain. Many drivers complained Saturday that they struggled to see other cars late in the IndyCar Grand Prix — even though each has flashing red lights. It was the most intense rainfall the series has competed in since 2018. Race runner-up Simon Pagenaud suggested adding a windshield wiper to the cars. Frye said series officials also will look into whether the use or non-use of tear-off covers by teams could have played a part Saturday.
The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
The gains in precipitation from April and May snowfall were not enough to pull much of the state out of drought, according to information presented at the May Idaho Water Supply Committee Meeting. This is the second year of drought, and Idaho entered the year with very low reservoir carryover...
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
