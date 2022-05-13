Fat Boy’s Pizza to Expand Into Houston Market

Fat Boy’s Pizza, a Louisiana based chain known for its 30” pizza pies, will soon move into the Houston market. The chain plans to open its first Texas restaurant in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana, W. Grand Parkway S. and W. Airport Blvd. The restaurant is expected to cover 4,800 sq ft and feature a 1,500 sq ft covered patio which will open up to a green space. While the other Greater Houston locations have not been formerly announced yet, the chain plans to begin with 10 restaurants in the area.

Chad Collura, Vice President of Brand Development at Fat Boy’s Pizza, confirmed to What Now Houston that the Richmond location will open up later this year. “I’m pretty sure we’ll get open late October to the beginning of November,” Collura said. “The safe bet would be some time before Thanksgiving.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza already has four locations in Louisiana and one in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. A fifth location will open soon in Louisiana as well. The chain had originally planned to move east into Alabama, Florida, and Georgia before looking at Texas. “We had an opportunity that steered us towards Houston,” Collura said. “Houston is the third or fourth largest city in the nation, so it’s kind of a no-brainer. There’s a lot of people and a lot of different opportunities in the growing city and we felt like we could offer something that there’s not a lot of in Houston.”

What the chain offers is really big New York style pizza and a fun family atmosphere. They like to say they have the world’s biggest slice of pizza. “We focus on high quality ingredients and try to just really deliver an authentic New York style pizza,” Collura said. “We like to create a fun environment, a family environment, but also a comfortable place where you can go to watch the game.” The company offers a 30” pizza and a 16” pizza, as well as pizza by the slice, wings, salads, and in-house made mozzarella logs. Gluten free options are available as well.

Aside from the giant pizza slices and fun atmosphere, Fat Boy’s Pizza also takes a do-good community approach to its business model. “We like to go into places where we really feel like we can embrace the community and be a part of the community,” Collura said. The chain likes to be involved with local schools and charities. Charitable partnerships have included New Orleans Children’s Hospital, and local food banks. “We will likely do something of that nature in Houston,” Collura added.