The Atlanta Falcons will be preparing to take on their heated rival, the New Orleans Saints, to open the 2022 NFL season. For more than a decade, Falcons and Saints fans got to watch one of the best quarterback matchups of all time twice a year, that being Matt Ryan vs. Drew Brees. However, those two have both moved on, but that does not mean the QB matchup is not still intriguing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO