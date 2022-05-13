2 inmates dead at Greenville Co. Detention Center

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two inmates died Thursday afternoon after they were found unresponsive at the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, paramedics were called to the detention center after two inmates were found unresponsive in the housing unit.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics shortly before 4:00 p.m.

There’s no word yet on how the two died. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday, the coroner’s office said.

The two have been identified as Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45.

