ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

2 inmates dead at Greenville Co. Detention Center

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5xi0_0fcUc3q600

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two inmates died Thursday afternoon after they were found unresponsive at the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, paramedics were called to the detention center after two inmates were found unresponsive in the housing unit.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics shortly before 4:00 p.m.

There’s no word yet on how the two died. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday, the coroner’s office said.

The two have been identified as Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

Funeral held for Spartanburg Co. man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family gathered in Cornerstone Baptist Church as they said goodbye to Devantae “Nunu” Griffin. Some wore matching shirts to honor him, while others consoled one another as they remembered his life. “I don’t know if I’ve ever met a young man with such great respect, character, kindness and […]
FOX Carolina

1 man shot at Anderson County apartment complex, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man was shot at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene at the Meadow Run Apartment complex at 6:25 p.m. when they learned one man had been shot at least once.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

NC inmate mistakenly released over data error, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center after court data was entered incorrectly, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed. He […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Former deputy sent obscene media to minor on Snapchat, SLED says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Florence County deputy was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jonathon Christopher Bessenger, 24, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was fired the day before, according to documents […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Greenwood. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10:18 p.m. on Deadfall Road. Troopers said the driver was traveling south when he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown off the motorcycle. He died at the scene, […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WATE

Three in custody after drug search in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were taken into custody after a house was searched for drugs in Madisonville on Friday. The Madisonville Police Department searched a house located off Patterson Street and said officers found several illegal drugs including hundreds of dollars worth of heroin. Patrick Preddy, Steven...
MADISONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville Co#Sc#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

7 people shot in Winston-Salem; officers investigating at 3 scenes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after seven people were found with gunshot wounds in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 7:48 p.m., officers first responded to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings. Police then found two […]
live5news.com

Deputies: 2 injured in early morning shooting near Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt Sunday morning in a shooting near Ridgeville. Deputies responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 2:30 a.m. The two victims were taken to the hospital for their gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition,...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate deputies find missing 13-year-old

(5/15/22) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Isaiah Pimentel has been safely located Sunday morning. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a teenager who went missing overnight. Deputies said 13-year-old Isaiah Pimental was last seen Thursday on Long Shoals Road around 1 a.m. It is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for 3 missing Upstate girls

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says the girls have been found safe. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing girls. In a Facebook post the department said Diamanda Reyes, 14, Carmella Reyes, 14, and Estrella Rodriguez, 11, were last seen at...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police respond to multiple shootings in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police responded to multiple shootings in Gastonia Saturday night. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident near Glen St. and Ridge Ave. around 10 p.m. Two men were found suffering from injuries and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. There is no motive or mention of […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: 4 arrested on gun charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested four people Thursday on gun charges. The police charged 18-year-old Najeah Prest Porter with possessing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, 25-year-old Antonio Dwight Timpson with possession of a firearm by felon and carrying a concealed gun, 31-year-old Kelsey Mitchell Davis with possession of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina sheriff investigating fire that killed 1.2 million bees

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office is publically asking anyone with details to come forward following a fire that turned out to be highly deadly for one of nature's most important - and imperiled - creatures. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson announced that a fire that occurred...
HARTSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating deaths of two Greenville County inmates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two inmates were found dead Thursday afternoon at the detention center. According to the coroner, the inmates were found unresponsive in their housing unit and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. They were identified as 36-year-old Allan Zack and 45-year-old Randy Broome.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy