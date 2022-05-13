Car fire shuts down part of I-89

HARTFORD — A 29-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was involved in a crash in Hartford yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on I-89 south at around 5:35 a.m. The driver, identified as Kathryn Peloski, was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for minor injuries. According to the report,...
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax yesterday. The crash took place on Route 104 in front of Erica’s Diner at around 11:30 a.m. Police identified the drivers as Kevin Brown, 56, of Swanton, and Vijayata Dahal, 21, of Winooski. According to the...
DANVILLE — An 82-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Danville yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 15 near Joe’s Pond beach at around 1:05 p.m. According to the report, Dorothy Burrington, of Danville, suffered a medical event prior to the crash. Police say...
WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters battled a house fire this morning on Pettingill Road in Westford. Westford and Essex fire companies responded to the blaze and reported the structure was fully involved in flames as they arrived. They say no one was injured. Cause of the blaze undetermined.
PITTSFORD — A 60-year-old man was injured during an ATV crash in Pittsford yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Sugar Hollow Road. Police say the driver, Jeffery Larock, of Pittsford, appeared to have lost control of the ATV, causing it to leave the right side of the road and flip over.
Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County responded to a report of a crash in the area of Center Street and Fairview Street in Manchester at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to the Manchester Police Department.
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7 at the intersection of North Main Street and Cumberland Farms at around 8:50 a.m. Police identified the drivers as Rita Hansen, 71, of Rutland, and Mark Hathaway, 56, of...
CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition this morning, after police say he crashed his car in Charleston last night. Police are not releasing the name of the driver as he is considered a juvenile. Vermont State Police say he was traveling on Route 105, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole.
One person was killed when a car slammed into a building and burst into flames in Manchester early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Center Street and Fairview Street around 2:15 a.m. They found a car had gone off the road, through a utility pole, and...
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Saturday night, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. Sullivan said the man “appeared unsteady on his feet” while on the platform...
RAYNHAM — Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this morning. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 380 Pleasant Street for a report of...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Police say a 911 call came in around 4:00 a.m. regarding a shooting that happened near the 200 block of North Willard Street. According to police, the caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, followed by...
NASHUA, N.H. — The Nashua Police Department investigated a shooting in the area of East Hobart Street Saturday night. Investigators told News 9 two houses were "struck by rounds" at about 10:20 p.m. The department said no injuries were reported. The circumstances surrounding the shooting is under investigation. This...
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A man died after a motorcycle crash in Wolfeboro, according to police. The Wolfeboro Police Department said officers responded to a deadly single motorcycle crash Friday night on North Main Street and Ambrose Way. Police said the 21-year-old left his father's house and was heading home...
Essex car theft suspect charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Essex Police with assistance from Williston officers grappled with an alleged car thief and a car passenger who officers say nearly ran one of the officers over before crashing the vehicle. Updated: 6 hours ago. The class...
WORCESTER — Firefighters responded to a call around 3 a.m. at 6 Eames Road Sunday.
A second alarm was called to bring in additional personnel after the crew experienced difficulties with the layout of the building and heavy smoke.
The fire broke out in the mezzanine of a commercial building, which is currently occupied by a garage door company.
...
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police with assistance from Williston officers grappled with an alleged car thief and a car passenger who officers say nearly ran one of the officers over before crashing the vehicle. The incident happened around midnight Friday in an underground parking garage at 27 Susie Wilson...
MANCHESTER — A man from Manchester is facing charges following an incident in Bennington County on Friday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for excessive speed and negligent operation on US Route 7, near the Sunderland/Manchester line. The driver was identified as Elijah Johnson. Police...
HOLLIS — A man passed away Friday following a single vehicle crash on Saco Road in Hollis. According to a Maine State Police spokesperson, Robert Smith, 75, of Hollis, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his car and crashed onto a property in the area of the 300 Block on Saco Road.
Comments / 0