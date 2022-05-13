Stop and Shred! (and donate, too)

After 33 years as president of the Carroll Center for the Blind, Newton resident and author Rachel Ethier Rosenbaum spent eight years writing an engaging biography of her charismatic and talented predecessor, Father Thomas J. Carroll. He was a founder of the Catholic Guild for All the Blind, which was renamed as the Carroll Center in his honor after his untimely death in 1971. Rachel recently published her 497-page book as Caution, Blind Priest Driving: The Story of Father Thomas J. Carroll. Father Carroll was a pioneer in the treatment and rehabilitation of newly blinded adults, and through his leadership, writings, and talks, he changed the public’s perception of blindness. And yes, he introduced fencing to the Center, and it’s now a required course for all students. Rachel has also told part of her own story in an earlier book, The Unmaking of a Nun.

NEWTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO