ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Stop and Shred! (and donate, too)

By Meredith Warshaw
village14.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday May 15 from 2-4 p.m. you can stop by the KW parking lot...

village14.com

Comments / 0

Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford thieves steal all 4 rims and tires from car at Senior Housing Complex

“My 83-year-old father’s car was vandalized in the parking lot of his senior housing complex on Riverside Ave around 2:00am Wednesday, April 11th. Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Jeep with 3-4 individuals get out and cause the damage. It also appears that there was a lookout vehicle too. All 4 rims and tires were taken and his window was smashed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Newton, MA
Society
nbcboston.com

Man Dies on High Voltage Rail at Park Street T Stop

A man is dead after coming into contact with the high voltage third rail at Boston's Park Street MBTA station Saturday night, according to transit police. MBTA police say the man fell onto the tracks and touched the third rail, which powers the trains, shortly after 10 p.m. According to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

14 shelters in Boston, Lawrence for homeless and women escaping abuse closing after state pulls funding

BOSTON (CBS) — Fourteen shelters in Boston and Lawrence for the homeless and women escaping abuse are now just weeks away from closing. “One man committed an error and we feel an entire organization is paying for that,” said Veernon Blessing, Interim Executive Director of the Casa Nueva Vida. He says due to past mismanagement from their former leader, the state decided last month to pull its funding and not to renew the $7 million contract that funds all 14 of their locations in Boston and in Lawrence. On June 30, they will have to close down. “Casa Nueva Vida, without the state funding,...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shred#Cow#Welcome Home
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Thermostat failure cause of an explosion, fire outside Oxford machine shop

OXFORD — A thermostat inside a shipping container used to store steel drums filled with metal shavings and water soluble coolant sludge failed, causing an explosion and fire Friday night outside a machine shop at T & D Specialties Inc., 35 Industrial Park East. Oxford firefighters responded to reports of an explosion and alarm activations around 9:30 p.m., according...
OXFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Principal Never Called 911

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
universalhub.com

Citizen complaint of the day: Garbage hermeneutics in Roslindale Sqaure

An vocabulary,enriched citizen files a 311 complaint about some anti-Roe scrawling atop Roslindale Square's solar-powered Big Belly trash receptacle on Belgrade Avenue just before Robert and Corinth streets:. Because we live in a dumpster fire of a society, we decorate our trash bins with our garbage hermeneutics. Anyway, check out...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several arrests after 'large, unruly crowds' at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Several arrests were made on Hampton Beach Friday night, after what officers described as large, unruly crowds formed. In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out. The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard...
HAMPTON, NH
village14.com

Caution: Blind Priest Driving

After 33 years as president of the Carroll Center for the Blind, Newton resident and author Rachel Ethier Rosenbaum spent eight years writing an engaging biography of her charismatic and talented predecessor, Father Thomas J. Carroll. He was a founder of the Catholic Guild for All the Blind, which was renamed as the Carroll Center in his honor after his untimely death in 1971. Rachel recently published her 497-page book as Caution, Blind Priest Driving: The Story of Father Thomas J. Carroll. Father Carroll was a pioneer in the treatment and rehabilitation of newly blinded adults, and through his leadership, writings, and talks, he changed the public’s perception of blindness. And yes, he introduced fencing to the Center, and it’s now a required course for all students. Rachel has also told part of her own story in an earlier book, The Unmaking of a Nun.
NEWTON, MA
village14.com

Two great Historic Newton Events this Weekend – Newton House Tour and the Gilded Age in Newton

The 2022 Newton House Tour showcases the Newton homes owned by design professionals who have brought their singular vision into their private living spaces. In our exclusive videos, the owners explain highlights of their architecture, renovations, furnishings, and decor. Take an unprecedented, inside look at creative, original ways to make the most of Newton’s architectural treasures. Watch the videos May 14-15 and meet the designers in a Zoom panel discussion on May 15 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $25 for Historic Newton members. Lead sponsor, the Village Bank. Purchase tickets here. Information: 617-796-1450.
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to death and stealing his car. John Glennon, 71, was found dead inside a home on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday. Stephanie Beard. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) An autopsy revealed his death was a homicide as a result of being stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife. Police issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest on charges of second degree murder and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy