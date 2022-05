Even though the 2022 NFL season is roughly four months from kicking off, it's never too early to speculate about win totals -- or to gamble on them. As far as the latter is concerned, Caesars Sportsbook released its initial projected win totals for each team for the coming season. There's a lot that will still happen between now and then, but NFL over/unders are open for wagering, so we asked our 32 NFL Nation writers to handicap the win totals of the teams they cover based on the initial Caesars numbers listed below.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO