New York State is often at the forefront when it comes to protecting rights, but also restricting certain things it deems harmful. There is now an effort to ban certain types of cosmetics from being sold in the state. Assembly Bill A5653B would ban both the manufacture or sale of cosmetics tested on animals. It has not passed in either the Assembly or the Senate yet. If it does, Governor Kathy Hochul will also need to sign it into law.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO