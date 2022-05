NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 28-year-old man drowned in the Guadalupe River Saturday evening. Police and firefighters were called out just after 6:00 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gruene Road for a possible drowning. When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Mexico had been swimming in the river near Gruene River Bridge when he went under the water and did not initially resurface. Officials were able to find the man and pulled him from the river and began life-saving measures on him. He was reportedly under water for at least 20 minutes before they found him. The life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO