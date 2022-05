Dexter Dennis, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Wichita State, announced his decision to transfer to Texas A&M on Friday via a social media post. The Baker, Louisiana, native was a four-year starter for the Shocker men’s basketball team, averaging 8.4 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.9 minutes per game last season. He was named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year last season. Dennis also was named the team’s rookie of the year in 2019 and its defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021.

BAKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO