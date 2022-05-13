ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, MO

Cottey College makes second straight NAIA tournament

By Shea Schrader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEVADA, Mo. — This next week is shaping up to be a big one for the Cottey College softball team, as they make an apperance in their second straight NAIA tournament, in just their fourth year as an NAIA team. The Comets earned their spot by finishing...

Nevada, MO
