Cottey College makes second straight NAIA tournament

ONE LEVEL 4 br with great location nearby the lake and still LESS than 10 mins from Camdenton. Easy access to shopping, dining, school, you name it! This home offers a level yard with circle drive and stucco front with great curb appeal and 2 car garage! The OUTDOOR SPACE is amazing w/ covered and open decks, backyard patio with fire pit, plus brand new gazebo is included! Open floor plan is perfect; foyer, vaulted ceiling, nice size dining area, breakfast bar in the bright kitchen w/ pantry. Laundry serves as a mud room coming in from the garage and provides extra storage. The master suite in this home is spacious and elegant w/ crown molding, uplighting in the coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of room for a sitting area AND has a patio door that walks out to the large back deck. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower w/ glass door, dual vanity and water closet. Furniture/decor are all included! You could take a gator Fish Co or Larrys for music and fun just down the road!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO