Orlando, FL

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream releases first look and ticket specials

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is ready to dive into the Halloween season. On Thursday, the theme park posted the first Howl-O-Scream teaser video giving fans a taste of what’s to come to the event this fall. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The...

www.clickorlando.com

click orlando

Oh, the horror: Universal Orlando closes Monsters Café

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the nail in the coffin for Universal Orlando’s Monsters Café. The theme park said Friday the quick-service dining location has now closed after more than 20 years. [TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does it have to go in my trunk? Trooper...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s what to expect during tonight’s Blood Moon eclipse

ORLANDO, Fla. – The moon, Earth, and sun are putting on a show tonight with the first total lunar eclipse visible from Florida in more than three years. Derek Demeter is the director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College. He said there are certain times during the year when the alignment of the sun, Earth and moon are on the same plane.
ASTRONOMY
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
click orlando

‘Mother Goose’ murder mystery dinner gets modern at Sanford Café

SANFORD, Fla. – The Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café in Sanford is setting up for the release of its murder-mystery dinner theatre on May 18 with performances by Lake County’s Something New Studio. The show involves nursery rhyme characters — such as Little Miss Muffet and Mother...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Getting Better with Kirstin O’Connor episode 3: The Insider gets results

ORLANDO, Fla. – And by Crystal, we mean Crystal Moyer (what were YOU thinking?!). This week’s episode of the new News 6+ show “Getting Better with Kirstin O’Connor” features News 6 Insider Crystal Moyer. For those of you not in the know, each and every day, Crystal does what we would call positive and uplifting stories as our Insider guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Contest Rules for Dine with Crusher, Wild Florida’s largest gator!

Official Contest Rules for Dine with Crusher, Wild Florida’s largest gator!. · General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storms to develop, linger late in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will be on the rise Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning and the early portion of the afternoon are sunny and dry. Sunshine will help temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. After about 1 or 2 p.m., storms will begin to develop just...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Chills
click orlando

Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Vero Beach on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities. Vero Beach police said state and local fire officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that showed the sides and roof of the truck blown off the vehicle.
VERO BEACH, FL
#Seaworld Orlando#Howl O Scream#Theme Park#Pulse#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
click orlando

Local, state leaders offer reaction to mass shooting in Buffalo

Many elected leaders in Central Florida are weighing in on the mass shooting in Buffalo, with some in fact calling for more restrictions when it comes to accessing assault weapons. We’re also hearing from a local black community leader who said these accusations are not OK. “It does it...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here comes the heat -- and the sea breeze storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of a boundary that was just off the coast of Florida. It is now considered a trough of low pressure, and it continues to bring rain chances and strong rip currents to Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Largest section of Wekiva Parkway to open Monday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Traveling between Sanford and Mt. Dora is about to get easier. As soon as Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation is set to open its longest section of the Wekiva Parkway. The section stretches more than six miles on new, elevated roadway. Drivers can enter or exit State Road 429 near Camp Challenge Road in Lake County and via ramps west of Longwood Markham Road in Seminole County.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
click orlando

Few storms for the weekend before blazing heat returns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hopefully you enjoyed the break from the heat because it is coming back with a vengeance. The weekend will serve as the transition period between the relatively comfortable days of last week and the sultry days to come. Highs Saturday top out around 90 degrees. A few showers and storms develop with the heating of the day, but most of Central Florida remains dry.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Woman arrested in connection with balloon-dumping incident in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – Police have made another arrest over the balloon-popping incident in Biscayne Bay, according to News 6 partner Local 10. Miami-Dade police confirmed Friday that Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been arrested on a felony charge of willful disregard for the environment. Police have already arrested one man on...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

News 6′s Jamie Seh among finalists up for SPORTYS awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Greater Orlando Sports Commission released a list of 60 finalists for the 2022 SPORTYS: Greater Orlando’s Night of Champions presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute and among the finalists is News 6′s sports director Jamie Seh. The 2022 SPORTYS will honor sports...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

National Hurricane Center’s daily tropical weather outlook returns Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but you will start to see daily tropical updates from the National Hurricane Center beginning Sunday. The change to start issuing tropical weather outlooks two weeks ahead of hurricane season took effect last year amidst a seven-year streak of pre-season storms.
ORLANDO, FL

