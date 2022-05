We are well on our way down the road to Dark Crisis, and the world is not in the best place leading into Dark Crisis #1 after the death of the Justice League. DC's heroes are doing what they can to fill the void, but the ripple effects of that loss are wide-reaching and will cause a number of different reactions as we move through Dark Crisis. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson ahead of Dark Crisis #1, and during our conversation, he broke down how certain heroes are responding to their loss and the oncoming threat, as well as the role Green Lantern plays, who steps in for the League, and more!

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO