ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Carl Junction soccer set as two seed headed into districts

By Shea Schrader
fourstateshomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team has been on a tear this season, posting a regular season record of 18-5. In the Class 3, District 6 tournament, the Lady Bulldogs have earned the two seed. They’re second only to Branson, who they...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

MWSU Softball Coach Joe Yegge reprimanded by MIAA

Missouri Western State University Head Softball Coach Joe Yegge has received a public reprimand from the school’s conference stemming from his ejection during the MIA Softball Tournament. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association issued the public reprimand of Yegge on Friday. “Coach Yegge’s conduct surrounding an ejection during the MIAA...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead with local star Spieth 1 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Muñoz will be the “other” local guy in the final pairing of the final round of the Byron Nelson. It’s cool by the Colombian who now calls the Dallas area home and has at least shared the lead after all three rounds.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carl Junction, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Branson, MO
kq2.com

Community grieves the death of Lafayette freshman

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette High School community is grieving following the loss of a student on Friday. Lafayette's principal Dr. Ashly McGinnis confirmed the death of a freshman in a statement sent out to students and families Friday night. McGinnis said in the statement, "We have and will continue...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Cole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Cole; Crawford; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Franklin; Gasconade; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Iron; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Moniteau; Morgan; Newton; Oregon; Osage; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Reynolds; Shannon; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Washington; Webster; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON BENTON CAMDEN CEDAR CHRISTIAN COLE CRAWFORD DADE DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GREENE HICKORY HOWELL IRON JASPER LACLEDE LAWRENCE MARIES MCDONALD MILLER MONITEAU MORGAN NEWTON OREGON OSAGE OZARK PHELPS POLK PULASKI REYNOLDS SHANNON ST. CLAIR STONE TANEY TEXAS VERNON WASHINGTON WEBSTER WRIGHT
BARRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer
lakeexpo.com

181 Bear Paw Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

ONE LEVEL 4 br with great location nearby the lake and still LESS than 10 mins from Camdenton. Easy access to shopping, dining, school, you name it! This home offers a level yard with circle drive and stucco front with great curb appeal and 2 car garage! The OUTDOOR SPACE is amazing w/ covered and open decks, backyard patio with fire pit, plus brand new gazebo is included! Open floor plan is perfect; foyer, vaulted ceiling, nice size dining area, breakfast bar in the bright kitchen w/ pantry. Laundry serves as a mud room coming in from the garage and provides extra storage. The master suite in this home is spacious and elegant w/ crown molding, uplighting in the coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of room for a sitting area AND has a patio door that walks out to the large back deck. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower w/ glass door, dual vanity and water closet. Furniture/decor are all included! You could take a gator Fish Co or Larrys for music and fun just down the road!
CAMDENTON, MO
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
FOX2now.com

Another record day for gas prices in STL, Missouri and nationwide

Gas prices continue to climb and break records nationally and locally. Another record day for gas prices in STL, Missouri …. Water rescue along the Missouri River near Howell …. Madison County woman fights Missouri for unemployment …. Man struck and killed crossing Chippewa near Ted …. Alderman raises noise...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
inkansascity.com

Kansas City High School A Cappella Group Crowned Best in the Country

Ever wish you could experience the magic of Glee in real life?. In Kansas City, a group of teens from 13 Kansas and Missouri high schools are living that dream, and they were just named the 2022 National Champions at The Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella in New York City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Pickup and farm tractor collide on Highway 129

A Branson resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Green City when a pickup truck collided with a farm tractor. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Jerold Robertson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 53-year-old Timothy Harrelson of Milan, was not reported hurt.
GREEN CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri Regional Forecast for 05.15.2022

Sunday will begin with some cloud cover, and Southwest Missouri will likely see strong to severe storms between 12-6 PM. Hail, winds and localized heavy downpours are the threats.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
ABC 15 News

Missing Missouri children found safe at Arizona casino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children who were allegedly kidnapped by their biological mother in Missouri on March 23 have been found safe. On March 23, the three siblings were taken from their home in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes, and her wife Ceairah Beverly. The...
TUCSON, AZ
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage teen injured in rollover crash Friday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A single vehicle crash has left a Carthage teen in serious condition. The crash occurred Friday, May 13 at 9:25 a.m. on Fir Road, two miles east of Carthage. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Online Crash Report, a 2007 Honda CRV driven by a 17-year-old Carthage teen was westbound on Fir Road, failed to maintain control of her vehicle and ran off the left side. The vehicle overturned several times ejecting the driver.
CARTHAGE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy